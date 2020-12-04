EAGAR—James Phillip Anderson, 35, of Eagar is in custody and charged with attempted murder, a Class 2 Felony, arising out of a Sept. 19 call to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office about two male subjects “engaged in a gunfight in the middle of the street,” according to court records.
Anderson has been also charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 Felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 Felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct with a weapon, Class 6 Felonies.
In a breaking development, he pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to the aggravated assault charge and the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, with sentencing scheduled for Dec. 28. If the court goes along with the plea terms, the other charges would be dismissed.
On Sept. 16, Apache County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Picnic Creek Road and what deputies call 469 Driveway in Eagar and interviewed a woman who claimed that one Cruz Gonzales III had been at her residence earlier that morning and cooked breakfast. She told the deputy that after Gonzales had left her place, Anderson showed up and told her that he and Gonzales had just exchanged “handgun fire at each other.”
According to that witness, Anderson told her that he was driving a vehicle when Gonzales “displayed a handgun and fired several rounds at him and his vehicle,” according to the deputy’s report. A search of court records do not show any charges against Gonzales, and he is named in the complaint against Anderson as the victim.
The report stated that deputies went to a residence in the 1700 block of East Central Avenue in search of Anderson and found him there. The residence is next door to Anderson’s mother’s home, one Julie Berger. Two persons named Milford Franklin Bigelow and Jose Ramon Perez reportedly allowed Anderson to hide in that residence. Anderson had barricaded himself in and refused to comply with the lawful demands of the deputies, according to the report. He eventually surrendered after “several hours,” was arrested and interviewed.
Bigelow, 46, and Perez, 31, were arrested as well for hindering prosecution, a Class 5 Felony, for allegedly hiding Anderson. Perez has already pleaded guilty to a Class 6 “open” Felony in the Apache County Superior Court and was sentenced to probation; the “open” designation means that if everything goes right with probation, the charge can be designated as a misdemeanor. Bigelow is presumed by law to be innocent and has a court date on Dec. 9.
Deputies report that Anderson told them that a 9mm Highpoint handgun was next door at the home of his mother, Julie Berger. Deputies asked Berger about that; she reportedly told the deputies that her son had come to her home and stated that he had just shot at someone and needed to hide the gun. She had placed it on a shelf under her TV set.
Deputies did not arrest Berger, but like Perez and Bigelow, she has been charged with hindering prosecution. She also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, a Class 6 Felony. Berger is presumed by law to be innocent. During the same Wednesday morning docket on December 2, Berger appeared by Zoom and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Her retained counsel, David Moore of Moore Law PLLC in Show Low, also appeared by Zoom and entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.
After securing a search warrant shortly after the initial report, ACSO allegedly found three 9mm shell casings in Anderson’s vehicle, and at “the residence” they allegedly found meth and drug paraphernalia, but it is not clear at which residence they allegedly found the contraband.
Anderson is represented by Benjamin M. Brewer, an attorney whose office is in Show Low. As it turns out, Brewer represents another client named James Anderson and that created some confusion in court on November 18. The second James Anderson is not in custody and called in for his court date. Detention officers brought the first James (Phillip) Anderson over from the jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond, but he wasn’t on the docket for for that day. It didn’t take long for Presiding Judge Michael Latham to figure out the mix-up, and there was some talk in court about identifying inmates by their case number from now on.
The range of sentence for the Class 3 Felony of aggravated assault carries a range of prion time from two years on the low end to eight and three quarters years maximum. The parties agreed to ask the judge for a term of probation for up to five years, but it would be “intensive probation,” in which the level of supervision is way more strict than regular probation. Anderson would serve 10 months in the county jail, not prison, and would undergo inpatient treatment one he is released from jail. He will also forfeit the 9mm handgun.
Reflected in the recommendation is the parties’ apparent belief that a big underlying cause of Anderson’s actions is a meth problem. Career prosecutor Garrett Whiting represents the state in this case and made a point to tell the judge that the drug paraphernalia was related to meth use, not marijuana and therefor not affected by the passage of Proposition 207 which legalized some use of marijuana in the State of Arizona.
Judge Latham did not say whether the court would agree to the stipulated recommendation about Anderson’s sentence. The court’s intention will be made clear at sentencing on Dec. 28.
