WOODRUFF—Details have emerged about the investigation that led to the arrest of an alleged hit and run driver in an incident that claimed the life of cyclist John McCleve, 60, of Snowflake, on Woodruff Road on Feb. 25. On that date, another driver discovered the fatally injured McCleve and called the authorities.
Alexander Hogoboom who turns 25 this month was arrested in Globe the next day on suspicion of committing manslaughter, a Class 2 felony, failing to render assistance after a collision, a Class 3 felony, and failing to exchange information after a collision. As of the date of this article, he does not appear to have been yet formally charged, either through a complaint filed by the Navajo County Attorney or by grand jury indictment. Records from the Navajo County Jail do not list him as an inmate.
On Tuesday, The Independent sat down with Brent Meyer, a volunteer pilot with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Air Wing based at the Show Low Airport. Meyer is a retired Army Chief Warrant Officer who served as a scout and gunship pilot, and has maintained his flying credentials.
Meyer says NCSO Lt. Alden Whipple called him at about 9:30 pm on Feb. 25, and he was asked to get into the air at first light. He took along Sheriff’s Deputy Wiley Williams and began a search of the Woodruff Road area. Based on information collected at the scene, they were looking for a Ford truck, either an F-250 or F-350 model from the years 2000 to 2006. No color for the vehicle was given to the searchers.
Using accident reconstruction, investigators can derive a great deal of information from a crash scene, especially from parts from a fleeing vehicle like pieces of grill or bumpers, paint transfers and broken plastic lenses from blinkers, headlights and taillights, which can identify the make and model. Whether these techniques were used in this investigation is unknown.
After flying a typical search or grid pattern, and looking for any vehicle with a raised hood, the airborne searchers found the suspected truck parked near a canopy stretched between two mobile homes on Johnson’s Hill Trail. Deputies responded to the location, but Hogoboom was not there. He is believed to have driven another vehicle to Globe to seek medical attention and was arrested in that city at around 1 p.m. Feb. 26.
The charge of manslaughter requires proof that a person “recklessly” caused the death of another. This is where accident reconstruction can play a crucial role; skid marks for example can be used to estimate speed. Reckless behavior also includes impaired driving but it is unlikely the sheriff has any chemical test results for alcohol impairment — Hogoboom wasn’t arrested until about 19 hours after the alleged crash. It is yet unknown if any tests for drug metabolites were administered, or any results.
Under Arizona Law, a Class 2 felony carries a range of prison terms from three to 12.5 years; a Class 3 carries a range of 2 to 8.75 years. Hogoboom is presumed by law to be innocent.
