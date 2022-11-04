HOLBROOK — A 29-year-old Show Low man accused of first-degree murder is being held in the Navajo County Jail in relation to a fatal shooting last week in White Mountain Lake.

After an investigation, Joseph Correy Barton Jr. was arrested on Oct. 25 and booked on the premeditated murder charge.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

