HOLBROOK — A 29-year-old Show Low man accused of first-degree murder is being held in the Navajo County Jail in relation to a fatal shooting last week in White Mountain Lake.
After an investigation, Joseph Correy Barton Jr. was arrested on Oct. 25 and booked on the premeditated murder charge.
Earlier the same day, Navajo County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive.
When deputies and detectives arrived on scene they located a deceased male, later identified as Andres C. Moreno, 70, of Show Low.
Deputies learned that a suspect had fled the scene in a white SUV, and an attempt to locate call was given to all local agencies to assist in locating the vehicle and suspect.
During this time, Barton called the NCSO dispatch center stating he wanted to surrender and would meet law enforcement at the Speedway store in Taylor.
NCSO deputies and officers from Snowflake-Taylor Police Department were on scene to contact Barton.
“We appreciate the collaborated efforts between our office, Show Low Police Department detectives and Snowflake-Taylor Police Department,” Sheriff David Clouse said in a news release. “The outstanding partnerships between the law enforcement agencies in Navajo County create a fantastic public safety team.”
A check of court records shows a Joseph C. Barton pleaded guilty to credit card theft in Cochise County Superior Court in a 2017 case and was placed on probation, which he admitted violating in 2019. He is listed in that case as being from Spokane, Washington.
A man with the same name and date of birth was charged with shoplifting three times in 2022 in the Show Low Justice Court and Municipal Court and in the Snowflake Justice Court.
Records also show a 2022 conviction for disorderly conduct and a 2020 charge for drinking in public in Show Low.
From Benson, court records list a 2019 conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barton is presumed by law to be innocent, and this report is based on information provided by NCSO Pubic Information Officer Tori Gorman.
