New York City may drop a giant ball in Times Square on New Year’s Eve — but the city of Show Low, fittingly, drops a deuce to ring in the new year.
A giant deuce of clubs card, festooned with lights, will be dropped at midnight in front of Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth Street, to welcome in 2022.
Festivities begin at 11 p,m., and attendees will be able to enjoy music, hot cocoa and the city’s downtown lights.
In addition, a photo booth will be set up, and there will be fire pits where people can warm up, as snow — up to three inches — is forecast for Friday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will follow the dropping of the deuce.
The idea for dropping a card came from a former White Mountain Independent photographer, Mike James, back in 2011. He took his suggestion to then-mayor Rick Fernau, who liked the idea. The city got to work to make the card for the “Deuce Drop” a reality.
The first drop occurred that December, and a tradition was born.
The card that will be dropped at the end of 2021 is a little smaller than its predecessor, which was given to the Show Low Museum to display, but it’s still a unique “drop” event that appeals to locals.
The card drop not only hails the arrival of the new year, but also ties in with the city’s motto, “The City Named by the Turn of a Card.”
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
