So, this is what “affordable housing” has come to in Navajo County.
A $275,000 double-wide manufactured home — a $275,000 double-wide — or maybe $250,000 if you go single wide.
A dubious Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week gave unanimous approval to a request to convert a previously approved, 10-acre housing development in Lakeside into a 52-lot, manufactured residential subdivision. The county planning commission had earlier approved the change on a 3-1 vote.
The county in 2006 approved development that included 47 site-built homes on the site at 534 N. Woodland Road. Because the original approval specified framed houses only, the developers needed county approval for the change to manufactured housing.
Residents questioned the change, saying the site was subject to flooding and the area has problems with adequate sewage hookups — but county planning officials assured the supervisors that all those problems would be handled in the final engineering plans.
David Kutis, agent for Pinetop Lakeside LLC, said the development will fill a growing need for affordable housing in the community, as housing prices escalate.
“We have a housing crisis up here on the mountain,” he told the supervisors. “We all know the housing market is going crazy. What is available is not affordable. Over the past six months, we looked at recent sales — the average cost in Lakeside is over $400,000 and the market is still rising. Working class residents are finding it almost impossible to own a home and the rental market is just as bad.”
He said he recently talked to a single mother who had a job but was alternating between living in her car and staying in sheds on friend’s properties. He said the proposed Woodland Ridge development will provide affordable, working-class housing. If you put $55,000 down on a $275,000 home, you’d need an income of about $41,000 to make the $957 monthly payments, according to an online mortgage calculator — although those costs will rise with interest rates. And that assumes you’ve got $55,000 in the bank.
He said the manufactured homes are walking distance from shopping, Blue Ridge High School, parks and lakes. He noted site-built homes cost about $225 per square foot, compared to $157 a square foot for manufactured homes. The homes will range from 960 to 1,600 square feet. And while it would take two years to finish a development of site-built homes, it takes just 7-9 months for manufactured housing, he said.
Kutis noted that the developers will put in the infrastructure then sell the lots to individual owners, who will then select from several different models to be installed onsite.
Several residents raised questions about drainage, given the flooding that took place over the summer and again two years ago.
County planner Bill Bess said the development will have two detention basis that will hold the water on site, presumably reducing the flooding problems for the surrounding properties. The new plan calls for higher densities than the site-built plan, which featured 4,400 square foot lots. The new plan also calls for a block wall around the development, two entrances and sufficient parking on each lot to avoid street parking on the 50-foot-wide internal streets.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore asked for a new traffic study and also a requirement that the manufactured homes be placed on a permanent foundation. He also asked for an additional drainage study — and a requirement the drainage system handle a 100-year flood, not just a 50-year flood.
“We need to take it to a 100-year flood retention — not just a 50-year flood. Since 2006, we have photos of all this flooding. We’ve had two 100-year floods in a 20-year span. That’s one of the things I’d like to see going forward.”
Various projections suggest that the gradual rise in average global temperatures will make the Arizona monsoon more variable — with both dry years like 2020 and flood years like 2021.
Seymore suggested the county might want to revisit its flood standards.
He also said the county’s existing ordinance had tied the county’s hands by not setting a five-year time limit on the start of construction once the board approves a development. “We’re caught in a situation where a prior board gave a condition when they gave you a zone change. You’re going from 47 lots to 52 lots – so you’re changing the density” but the county ordinance made it hard to impose new conditions or revisit the zoning once it’s granted.
Supervisors Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “I’ve received comments regarding the concern with flooding and traffic. I know you’re trying to provide affordable housing — but thinking about the neighbors is also important.”
In the end, the board unanimously approved the change from stick-built to manufactured housing, including the increase in the number of lots.
