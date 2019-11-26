SHOW LOW — Semi trucks and trailers have found the large, barren Kmart parking lot a convenient place for an overnight stay. Otherwise, there’s not been much activity at 750 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low since the store closed last April when Sears Holding Corporation announced the pending closure of 64 Kmart stores and 34 Sears stores across the county.
Recently, a discount retail store and a fitness center have expressed interest in leasing separate spaces in the 90,509 square ft. building, according to Phoenix-based property broker Western Retail Advisors LLC account manager Makenna Wesley.
The retail store is described as similar to a Dollar General or Family Dollar but Wesley cannot confirm an exact store name at this time. In addition, Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission has not received any business permit or building plan requests.
“The retail and variety store is interested in 24,000 square feet and the fitness center is interested in 20,000 square feet which would leave 42,000 commercially zoned space available,” says Wesley. “We are really close with those leases being signed and working hard to get this accomplished.”
Western Retail Advisors, on behalf of the property owner, say they will continue the search for a suitable tenant(s) to do business in the building should either proposal fall through.
I would prefer to see a Trader Joe store or a Fry's supermarket in the space. I went to Safeway and Walmart yesterday, they both had empty shelves and as usual parking and checkers were in short supply. Both stores need more competition, = better prices and service for the consumer.
