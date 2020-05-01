PINETOP-LAKESIDE – If you are a recycler and have been accustomed to dropping off your old newspapers at the recycling shed located near the Lakeside Post Office, hopefully you still have them because the Pinetop Lions Club still wants and needs them. The recycling shed has been relocated to the White Mountain Nature Center on Woodland Road in Lakeside.
According to Everett Peterson, the Lions Club secretary, a crew of four masked men – Logan Kilber, Russell Scoggin, Clay Reidhead and Pinetop-Lakeside’s Road Supervisor Dustin Whipple – moved the club’s shed on April 14 to its new location. If they had been robbers no one would have suspected them since many are wearing masks these days due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Under the direction of Scoutmaster and Lion Adam Garrard, Scout Troop 63 will monitor the shed and facilitate moving the recycled newspapers to the Lion Club’s roll-off for transport to Phoenix where the newspapers will be shredded, sold and used for home insulation.
Profits from the club’s project are split between the scouts and the Lions Club to support projects they are working on locally.
The Pinetop Lions Club was officially chartered in May 1960, making it 60 years old this month. They are a non-profit organization. Their mission is to “help to provide glasses and vision care for individuals of greatest need in our community.” Eye care applications are available at the local chambers of commerce.
As part of the Lions Club International, they have partnered with the other Lions Clubs around the world to assist the World Health Organization by responding to national and international disasters by providing food, water and other supplies when needed.
More information on the Pinetop Lions Club can be found on their Facebook page and you the newspaper recycling shed is highly visible on the WMNC’s property.
