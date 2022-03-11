A new division of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) may soon be created to investigate all police shootings and any other use of deadly force by law enforcement. Republican house speaker Rusty Bowers and several Arizona law enforcement leaders helped design H.B. 2650. This isn't a new idea, as democratic minority leader Reginald Bolding pushed for this before.
Snowflake/Taylor Police Department Chief Martin said, "The Snowflake-Taylor PD has always mandated that an outside police agency will investigate the criminal nature of a police shooting. All police agencies will generally do their own internal investigation or administrative investigation alongside of the criminal investigation, but they are completely separate from one another."
Chief Martin explained that they haven't had a police shooting in quite some time. However, in the event that they do, they partner with either the homicide task force, which is made up of detectives and supervisors from all the agencies on the mountain or they will reach out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
"From my understanding, DPS has a shooting review team that we can call on as a support agency. They will come to help us investigate and actually run the investigation on the criminal side of it. Then we will run a simultaneous administrative side investigation for policies and procedures and things of that nature. Larger agencies have the resources to be able to investigate their own shootings, smaller communities don't. DPS, which is funded, has the training, the equipment and the manpower to be able to do investigations for anybody in the state, at any time. There was a bill that was presented last year which was a lot more controlling. Law enforcement wasn't at the table to share their expertise of how criminal investigations go. It was legislators trying to put together laws and rules and procedures that really weren't going to be possible for us to achieve," he said.
Will this new bill affect the Snowflake/Taylor police department?
Martin said, "Not directly. It will affect us in the fact that beforehand, the shooting review team would come up from DPS, they are investigators and detectives. They would go throughout the state, as they were available. If they weren't available, because they were already on another case or they were tied up with something else, then it would fall on to us to find another agency, like the Sheriff's office or Show Low PD. We have had those partnerships in place for some time. What this House Bill will do for us is actually have a dedicated team through DPS, who are organized with policies, procedures, funding sources and training. That additional funding will make it much better. A lot of people may not understand that most police agencies already do their own investigations and they have partnerships in place. He said "this is just an additional funding source to be able to help the state accomplish those goals at a larger scale."
When asked about having a citizens review board, Chief Martin shared that he was recently invited to attend a seminar at ASU. It was discussed that for the last couple of years the City of Tucson and the City of Tempe have been using a Sentinel review board, similar to a civilian review board. Members included city officials, managers, town council or city council members.
Chief Martin explained that the police departments from either city would be there to help facilitate the discussion, but they would not participate in the discussion, just answer any departmental questions. The Sentinel review board could be used anytime there is an incident that may have not ended well, whether it was a complaint or a shooting. The review board would look at the entire situation and try to determine what caused it to get out of control to begin with or was there anything previous to the call for service that actually added to the problem that made the officer respond they way they did.
Martin said, "They kind of look at everything and then they make recommendations to the police department on how to improve or how to change their policies and procedures, so that doesn't happen again. I think review boards are very beneficial anytime we can get an aspect different than ours. As a chief, I tend to play devil's advocate. I will try to look at things from all the different angles and throw wrenches into the officers' plans and see if we can find problems or solutions to those problems before they become the problem."
