HEBER/OVERGAARD — A man apparently attempting suicide on the Fourth of July was saved by an Arizona Highway patrolman.
Navajo County Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said a Maricopa County man apparently hanged himself from a tree in the forest near Heber Thursday, July 4 around 4 p.m. when an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper found and saved him just in the nick of time.
Moffitt said the NCSO is handling the investigation and that NCSO deputies in the area also rendered aid to the man after the DPS trooper found and saved him.
He said in a press release that the suicidal man was seen running in and out of traffic on State Route 260 in the Overgaard area before running into a wooded area.
Moffitt said witnesses helped direct a DPS trooper in the area to where the man ran into the woods. The trooper reportedly managed to find the man who had successfully hung himself from a tree. The trooper was able to get him loose and to the ground, saving the man’s life.
Moffitt did not indicate what injuries the man suffered, only that he was flown to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment after first aid was rendered by law enforcement and paramedics treated him.
His condition is not known at this time.
“As a reminder to the public, if you are struggling with harmful thoughts of suicide or depression, please reach out and get help,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said of the incident.
People struggling with such thoughts can call the National Suicide Hotline 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255, or go online to Suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
