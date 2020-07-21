SHOW LOW — On Friday, July 17, dozens of parents drove their children through the Show Low Public Library drive-though lane.
But, instead of returning or picking up reserved library books, they picked up prizes. The library staff handed out brag tags, coloring books, candy, brand new books and many other literacy related items to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading Program.
The event was re-named the “Drive-By Summer Reading Finale” because coronavirus precautions kept them from holding the traditional in-house library party.
“We had to get creative and find a way to celebrate another way,” said Show Low Public Library Manager Lisa Lewis.
More than 230 kids (and some adults) participated in the Show Low Public Library online summer reading program which lasted from the first week of June to July 17.
This year’s summer reading program theme was “Imagine your story.”
The program requires participants to read 1,000 minutes during the June — July dates. It’s open to all ages but is popular with parents as a way to encourage continued reading for kids during summer vacation.
“All reading minutes must be logged and all digital tickets for the program are redeemed on the night of July 16,” said library staff Heather Hatcher.
As the participants read books they earn points towards badges and tickets that can be entered into prize drawings. The program includes other fun activities to keep youth of all ages engaged in the program.
Everyone (child or adult) who finishes the program is also entered into the grand prize drawing for their age group.
Those that weren’t able to “drive-by” on Friday, have until August 1 to visit the library to pick up their prizes.
If you experienced the online summer reading program, it’s sponsored annually by the Arizona State Library.
They host the application that allows participants to sign up and log their reading minutes and hours as they go.
For more information on Show Low Public Library programs and hours of operation, including how to reserve books for curbside pick up, visit library@showlowaz.gov or call 928-532-4070.
(1) comment
The staff of the Show Low Public Library did a fantastic job with this year's Summer Reading Program. Thank you Heather and others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.