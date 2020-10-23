PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, at Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex (MMRC) in Lakeside. In order to keep traffic flowing smoothly and to keep everyone safe, a special map has been created by the town to ensure all vehicles makes right turns, in and out of the park, that evening.
Though the spooktacular event begins at 6 p.m. turn restrictions into the park will begin around 5:30 p.m. and likely could go past the 8 p.m. end time for the event.
For those who plan to attend the Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru, and a high volume of vehicles are expected, all traffic must proceed from Woodland Lake Road by the Chevron station in Pinetop and follow the road all the way around to Woodland Road where they will turn right until they reach MMRC, where they will make another right turn into the park.
As a car enters, a greeter will inquire as to how many trunk or treaters are in the vehicle. They will write the number obtained on the vehicle windshield using a grease pencil. Then, the fun begins as vehicle spectators enjoy music, lights and Halloween decorations from the safety of their vehicle.
At the end of the drive-thru, each child will receive a pre-packaged bag of candy. And then, the driver will make a right turn out of MMRC and proceed toward the Village 8 theater on White Mountain Boulevard.
Great care has been taken to provide a safe and fun event for children during this pandemic. The event is sponsored by Robert Pico, State Farm, and currently a total of 18 local businesses have signed up to participate with displays. As of the morning of Oct. 21, participants include Ace Hardware, Arizona Mountain Coffee, Charlie Clark’s, Green Tree Inn & Suites, Made in Greer, Navopache Electric, NCompass Entertainment, Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce, Pinetop Fire, PTLS Library, Realty Executives, Timber Mesa Fire, White Mountain Rotary Club, U-Haul, Tony Alba, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and Robert Pico.
There are 2,000 individual bags being prepared for the event. To ensure you get one, it may be a good idea to leave early.
MMRC is located at 1101 S. Woodland Rd., Lakeside.
Maps and driving directions can be printed out from https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov or questions can be emailed to aderosier@pinetoplakesideaz.com or by phoning 928 882-2665.
