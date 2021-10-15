NAVAJO COUNTY — Sheriff David M. Clouse issued two press releases on Oct. 7 concerning two separate drug arrests. The suspects are presumed by law to be innocent.
On Sept. 29 near Winslow, an NCSO patrol/interdiction sergeant pulled over a vehicle after an alleged traffic violation on SR 87 near mile post 341. A search of the vehicle uncovered 27.6 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside two doors of the vehicle. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $500,000, said the release.
Deputies arrested Marisol Sandoval-Verdugo, 56 of Los Angeles on possession of dangerous drugs, transporting the same and possessing them for sale. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
In a release titled “Double Trouble,” NCSO reported that at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 a criminal interdiction deputy made a traffic stop in Winslow near Second Street and Bales Avenue. Drug dog Zolton alerted to the vehicle thus giving deputies probable cause for a warrantless search of the vehicle.
Found were 43.4 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 35,000 fentanyl pills. The street value of both items together is approximately $1.5 million.
Arrested were Jose Luna, 21 and Jose Reyes-Bermudez, 38 both of California, each on six counts — three of possessing narcotic drugs, for the transport of them and possessing them for sale. The other three charges were for possession dangerous drugs, transporting the same and possessing them for sale.
The men are held in the Navajo County Jail awaiting trial.
