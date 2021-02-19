It’s time for the Art Contest 2021, sponsored by Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention (NCDP).
This year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like ME.”
The Coalition invites youth ages 5 to 18 living in Apache and Navajo counties to create their own, unique art designs for entry to the contest.
Selected artwork pieces may appear in print and featured in the annual 2021-22 school calendar and other drug-prevention materials.
“Youth get to use their creativity and share their talents with the Youth Drug-Free calendar,” said NCDP Director Vicky Solomon.
“Amazing to see with art, not only what their minds are saying but what comes from their hearts. We should all pay attention to what they have to share with us!”
Entries will be judged for prize packages. First place wins $100 and a medal, second place wins $75 and a medal and third place wins $50 and a medal.
All winners will be featured on the annual NCDP calendar with full recognition and artistic credit. Artists do not have to be enrolled in a public school to enter. Charter and homeschool entries are welcomed.
“Drugs are in our communities and affecting families, communities and our youth!” said Solomon. “The Youth Drug Free Calendar is a unique opportunity to witness what the youth see and possibly feel.”
Artistic elements/requirements — Artwork chosen by the judging panel will appear in the August 2021 through June 2022 school calendar. A total of 12 images will be selected for the calendar pages.
The submitted artwork will be considered by a panel based on appropriate theme, application and artistic properties and age.
The judges’ decisions are final and the winners will be announced on or before May 31.
Rules & Regulations - Only original artwork will be accepted for the contest and the artwork must include or surround the theme “Drug Free Looks Like ME.”
Accepted media types include crayon, markers, paint, pencil, multi-media, photos, etc. If you aren’t sure about a particular type of media, call 928-243-2014 for clarification.
Entries should be on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch, unlined paper and should include one completed and signed entry form. Group artwork or pieces created by a class are also welcomed.
Submissions without a completed entry form, signed by the parent/guardian will not be considered.
Entry and deadlines — Entry forms are available by visiting the NCDP website at www.ncdp.rocks. Click on EVENTS and look for the purple box. Entry forms can also be requested by emailing vsncdp@gmail.com or by calling 928-243-2014 or 928 243-1980.
Entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on May 4. If you are unable to mail your artwork, email bwncdp@gmail.com for pick up.
Electronic entries will not be accepted. (Do not fold artwork entries.)
Entries can be mailed directly to NCDP Drug Free Community Coalition at P.O. Box 1596, Pinetop, AZ 85935-1596.
(0) comments
