PHOENIX — Hannah Dike, who killed a young father and Navy veteran in a drunk driving crash on Feb. 10, 2021, learned her sentence earlier this week in the Maricopa County Superior Court. She will spend the next 11.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with credit for 44 days that she has already spent in jail.
Dike, 26, a former Show Low resident and staffer at both the White Mountain Independent and Show Low TV, pleaded guilty last month to one count of manslaughter resulting from a 2021 wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 10 in the Valley that killed Robert “Bobby” Kramer, 31, who left behind a wife and a small child. Dike was remanded to the county jail right after her plea to await sentencing.
Authorities say she was grossly intoxicated by alcohol and produced a result of 0.27 alcohol content from a blood sample taken by medical providers after the early-morning crash near the Chandler Boulevard I-10 off-ramp. Her alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit of 0.08. According to her plea agreement, the sentencing judge, Warren Granville, had a range of sentence he could have imposed, between seven and 21 years.
Calls seeking comment to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Dike's lawyer were not returned as of press time.
