SHOW LOW — Waste Management’s service scheduled for the City of Show Low’s residential customers was changed this week due to the Christmas holiday. This week’s Thursday pickup was delayed until Friday because of the holiday. However, due to the winter storm, Waste Management’s trucks are not running today but will run tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 28, weather permitting.
Residential customers who would have had their garbage picked up today (Dec. 27) are asked to place their polycarts at curbside tomorrow, Dec. 28, by 6 a.m. Carts should be positioned four feet from any other objects, including fences, mailboxes, parked vehicles and other carts, so that it can be serviced safely.
As a reminder, excess trash collection is in two weeks, from Monday, Jan. 6, through Thursday, Jan. 9. For more information, call 928-532-4000.
