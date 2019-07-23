SHOW LOW — In May of this year, the Independent spoke with a representative of Zell Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. for a progress update on the Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins combination restaurant and drive through at 4551 S. White Mountain Road in Park Pineway Plaza in Show Low.
Principal designated broker Alan Zell, provided assurance that, although a new developer had taken over the project, it was still moving forward. However, multiple calls and emails asking the company for a construction update have not been answered.
Show Low Business Development Coordinator Steve North and Planning and Zoning Director Justen Tregaskes do not have any updates from the developer or permit holder, according to a July 2 email.
Should the new developer break ground this fall, the project is still within the 12-month timeframe provided in the October 2018 conditional use permit.
Circle K project
Meanwhile, a 5,881 square-foot Circle K retail convenience store is being developed at the southwest corner of White Mountain Road and Cub Lake Road in Show Low (across from Walgreens).
The conditional use permit was first approved by Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission last May. One year later as of this May, the developer broke ground.
When completed, the store will also offer 10 fuel pumps and a 1,261 square-foot automatic car wash. The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Completion is expected in December of this year, weather permitting.
