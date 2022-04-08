EAGAR — Chiropractor Kevin Eagar pleaded guilty in Apache County Superior Court on March 9 after an all-day settlement conference with Apache County Pro Tem Judge Robert J. Higgins.
Eagar was charged with photographing or videotaping his patients in a changing room and bathroom at his clinic without their consent between April 2018 and January 2019.
He pleaded guilty to 14 counts of voyeurism, Class 4 felonies, one count of surreptitiously recording, a Class 5 felony, unlawful practice of medicine (for providing “treatments” outside the scope of chiropractic medicine) a Class 5 felony and forgery (for reportedly altering medical records) a Class 4 felony.
The plea agreement calls for Eagar to serve 16 years in prison followed by a 20-year period of supervised probation.
Procedural history
Eagar was arrested at his office on Jan. 24, 2019.
Police records filed with the court say that Eagar admitted to the acts after he was advised of his right against self incrimination, saying that he is sexually stimulated by secretly viewing women in those circumstances.
He has been held in the Apache County Jail on a $1 million bond since.
Eagar pleaded not guilty and hired a lawyer out of Flagstaff. A preliminary hearing was set at the Round Valley Justice Court on March 10, 2019. That is the proceeding at which a judge must determine if the prosecutor’s complaint is supported by probable cause. Eagar waived his right to that hearing, and usually that means that the case is transferred to the Apache County Superior Court for further proceedings.
But that didn’t happen right away. Seven days after the hearing date, the county attorney filed an amended complaint charging Eagar with even more crimes starting in April 2015 through January 2019, including voyeurism, surreptitiously photographing, sexual abuse, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, forgery and unlawful practice of medicine.
Along the way, prosecutors filed even more charges and as of last month, the number of charges against Eagar had ballooned to 198 as the investigation proceeded, which included the service of search warrants on his home and his office on West Second Avenue in the town of Eagar.
It was reported that the town of Eagar police reached out to the Arizona Board of Chiropractors for procedural assistance in the investigation and on March 8, 2019, Eagar entered into a Consent Agreement For Entry of Interim Order Of Suspension with the Arizona board. The agreement was not an admission of wrongdoing, but a suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. Eagar was in jail at the time of the board proceeding, so his wife, who had power of attorney, stood in for him. Once the board gets wind of the plea, it will most likely revoke the license.
His first lawyer spent over a year urging that the prosecutor has not been forthcoming with required disclosures of evidence, the subject of many filings and hearings. Counsel also tried to secure Eagar’s release, (the judge denied that) have the case moved out of Apache County (the judge denied that) but succeeded in getting a dozen or so charges dismissed because the charges contained errors of law.
Prosecutors were granted leave to amend other charges containing “scrivener’s errors,” ruled the court.
In December 2020, Higgins conducted a settlement conference and the parties announced that they had a resolution. Eagar agreed to plead guilty to certain charges, but the specific terms were unknown because after pleading guilty hired a new lawyer, and they tore up, figuratively speaking, the settlement agreement.
Eagar’s new lawyer filed a notice of appearance on Dec. 10; he is Michael S. Reeves, from Phoenix, and his firm’s web site says that Reeves has been practicing law in Arizona since 1983. On Jan. 7, 2021, at the time set for the first change of plea Reeves told the court that Eagar has decided to reject the deal after all, and the matter was set to trial for July 15 of this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for the court to assemble a group of potential jurors and there were about 50 jury trials backed up in that court, according to former Pro Tem Judge C. Allan Perkins at that January 2021 hearing.
The backlog has since been largely cleared. The Arizona Supreme Court suspended the rule that sets time limits for accused persons to be tried. However, some of Eagar’s alleged victims have hired lawyers to look after their victims’ rights, and one of the victims’ attorney argued to the judge that victims, not only defendants, have speedy trial rights, too.
Because victim rights are now part of the Arizona Constitution, the Supreme Court doesn’t have the authority to change that.
That issue however, went nowhere.
Prison time calculation
There’s no mystery about whether the sentencing judge will go along with it; the settlement judge already accepted the agreement.
With credit for time served from Jan. 24, 2019, to April 13, 2022 (about 3.2 years), and 15% off for good behavior, (about 2.4 years) Eagar could be out on probation in 10.4 years at the approximate age of 51.
He will have to register as a sex offender, probably will have lost his chiropractic license, and if he is sued for money damages by his victims, he may have judgments to pay.
Sentencing is set for April 13.
