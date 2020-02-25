EAGAR – The February town council meeting for Eagar was set to discuss budget issues for the upcoming fiscal year, future plans for the town, and what needs should be prioritized throughout the year. Two major concerns discussed during the meeting were street construction and maintenance projects and the needs of the fire department.
In the plans for fiscal year 2020-2021 is the chip sealing of several streets in Eagar, including: Hamblin St., Brown St., First through Fourth Streets, Nicoll, Barry, Renae and Udall streets, Pioneer Place and First Place. The estimated cost to chip seal the streets is $115,000, which has been fully budgeted for in the FY 20-21 budget. It was not clear which streets would be scheduled to be chip sealed first, but that each would be treated.
Other street projects, including grading and overlay projects, as well as drainage projects, will need to be prioritized by the town going forward. The list consists of three major projects, including fixing Water Canyon Road, Burk Street, and Butler Street from Central to Eighth. The budget can only handle one of the three projects for the upcoming year.
“Water Canyon [Road] is by far the worst,” Town Manager Terry Hinton said of the projects, when asked by the council which projects were a priority.
The hottest topic of the night, however, was in addressing the needs of the local firefighters.
“The air bottles are obsolete. We can’t have them tested anymore,” Hinton said to the council. The air bottles, used by firefighters as a vital part of their safety equipment, are old and outdated and can no longer be recertified for use after this year. It would cost $250,000 to $275,000 to replace all of the equipment — the bottles, new masks and carriers. Just new bottles, however, would provide an adequate fix to their current needs, and cost around $11,000, which the town can budget for.
There was some discussion by the council with Fire Chief Frank Adams as to the possibility of buying full firefighting kits — which contain masks, carriers and bottles — a few at a time each year so that all of the equipment could be upgraded without suffering a large economic blow to the town all in one year. Due to the constant design changes that happen every few years, it was decided this approach would not be best.
“Every four years, they change,” Chief Adams said. “When things change, the valves and hookups and everything else change.”
There’s a possibility that if new firefighting kits were bought in different years, changing standards may make the equipment more difficult to use, as masks on one kit may or may not fit future purchases. None of the new equipment available today would work with their current equipment, either. Intermixing equipment as packs are replaced could cause safety issues in the event a firefighter grabs the wrong mask for their kit on their way out to a fire. This approach would cause the department to have to buy multiple additional masks, which would increase the overall cost over time as well.
“The big priority is the air packs,” Adams said. “That’s the biggest one we need to focus on. After that is engines and equipment.”
For now, purchasing new air bottles will be enough to keep the fire department safe, but other issues, including the age of the vehicles they use, are still looming.
“The smaller vehicles are getting up there in mileage and years, and a lot of those were hand-me downs from TEP and others,” Adams said of the department’s vehicles.
The newest vehicle in the fire department’s fleet is a 2009 Chevy Defender. The oldest, a Pierce structure fire engine, is from 1989 and has over 193,000 miles.
“It’s something that the town needs to keep in mind,” the fire chief added.
Other items in the budget included continued improvements to recreational areas, and purchases, such as a used forklift and refurbished surveying equipment, so that the town could cut down the costs of renting the equipment or contracting companies to do the work every time there is a need.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.