The towns of Eagar and Springerville will consolidate public safety resources into new unified police and fire departments through a plan announced in a joint news release Wednesday.
The new departments will be named the Round Valley Police Department and the Round Valley Fire and Medical Department, per the towns' news release.
The decision was made because the towns' fire and police departments “can no longer afford to continue blindly with the status quo, and we now have the will to change for the betterment of our community. The criteria established was that if it makes sense, provides better coverage for us all and saves money, then we have an obligation to move forward. We are confident that with all the hard work put into this these combined services will be successful,” according to the statement.
The idea of combining public responder resources from both Eagar and Springerville has come up several times over the last few years, and after years of deliberation the towns have decided to go forward with the proposal.
“We have shared inventories and equipment lists to avoid duplication of intermittently used equipment that we will now be sharing. Purchases in the future will be coordinated by the towns to continue this cost-saving measure,” the joint release stated. “We hope the new year will bring us closer together as a community. To that end, both towns have been working together more for our community and we plan to continue these efforts moving forward.”
