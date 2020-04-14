APACHE COUNTY — For most town council meetings, it’s just business as usual. Budgets, zoning issues and construction projects usually dominate discussion. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the discussion as cities and towns struggle with the best way to deal with a uncertain futures.
Eagar
At the April 7 Eagar town council meeting, COVID-19 weighed heavily on the minds of the council during their discussions on the budget for FY 2020-2021 and the current projects the town has already begun.
“Until we get further through what is happening now and we kind of get direction on how that’s going to be impacted, I can’t tell you the state [shared revenues],” Kate Brady, the town clerk, said regarding FY 2020-21 budget planning. Brady continued by stating that, while city sales tax was “staying strong,” as data continues to come in, things may change for the town.
Direction on the budget presentation was then requested by town staff, as to whether the plan presented to council should be as a five-year plan with a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) or something with a shorter term. Town Clerk Brady suggested to the council that perhaps the town should put aside the five-year CIP plans, and work on a general budget and “come back and plug back in” CIP projects as necessary.
Councilman Steve Erhart felt that current plans, such as chip sealing roads, should continue, but he was hesitant on long-term commitments and wanted to see the funds put into a contingency fund to handle issues as they arose.
Councilwoman Debra Seeley also added support that projects still in the works, such as the sidewalks and the splash pad, should be completed.
“I’d also like to think that we ought to defer as many non-mandatory things as we can,” Erhart said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen now.”
“I think the budget needs to be very conservative. Like Steve said, then we can have some contingency built in,” Mayor Bryce Hamblin said. The mayor also agreed that projects already started need to be finished.
However, not all projects begun will see an end this spring. After discussions with Springerville Mayor Phil Hanson, Hamblin halted Eagar’s plans to combine police and fire departments with Springerville.
“We felt that we should probably hold off on that until we could have more public participation,” Hamblin said. “But we do intend to move forward in looking at and going over the IGA with Springerville so that, when things are open back up, we’re not behind and everyone is up to speed.”
The interim town manager, Elwin Browning, was also discussed — and unanimously approved — by the council for appointment as full-time manager for the town. Browning began the interim position in March.
“Before this whole thing took off, I had talked to Elwin to see if he would be willing to the interim town manager,” Hamblin said. “I assured him that it would be a piece of cake, and then the second day on the job, we had more issues than we’ve had in the last year! And he jumped in with both feet.”
St. Johns
The city council had met for a number of issues on April 8, but discussion regarding response to COVID-19 kept reoccurring through the evening.
“I’m very concerned in our town because we have been so lucky,” St. Johns Mayor Spence Udall said. “People are starting to relax and not necessarily follow the recommendations that have been given.”
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk spoke on the matter of COVID-19 preparation and answered questions about the city’s preparation and plans. At the time, there were no official cases in St. Johns, he reported, but Kirk warned that the numbers were likely misleadingly low, saying: “We are not necessarily testing people who do not have critical symptoms.”
“It’s important that we try to set up an example,” Udall said. “Or at least encourage people around us to still continue with the guidelines that have been given.”
While a few staff and at least one councilor had utilized the dial-in option to attend that night’s meeting, most of the councilmembers in attendance had showed up in person. Discussion was raised on the possibility of all council members dialing in for future meetings in order to conform to CDC social distancing protocols. The idea was agreeable to at least a few vocal council members.
Future meetings will likely be cut down “in people, but also in content.” From now on, only one or two staff or councilors would come in to start the meeting, and the others would then dial in by phone. Meetings would also be streamlined to deal with important situations as they arise, delaying less important items for the agenda that can wait.
“If it’s not essential, then I would think that maybe we should not tackle it at this point,” Udall said.
