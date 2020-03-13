EAGAR — Among several other items, the March town council meeting for the town of Eagar contained a new item of business: A “Community Forum” where the public could come up and speak on matters before the council, without having been on the agenda beforehand. With the combined Springerville-Eagar meeting and motions, as well as other economic development issues at hand during the meeting, the forum was opened so that council members could hear more from area residents on how they felt about how the town’s future direction.
Annexation plans moving forward
Among the night’s business was a motion to approve a pre-annexation development agreement between the town of Eagar and the state Land Department.
“What this entails is that it basically locks the town of Eagar for 75 years to install utilities if there is development in the vicinity,” Jeremiah Loyd, the Town Engineer, said of the pre-annexation plans that had been drawn up. “Basically, this will be a partial execution of the pre-annexation development agreement with [the] State Land [Department].”
Loyd said that the State Land Department was on board with the plans, and that this was the next step for Eagar’s growth plans, a process which goes back “20 years.” The land the town has been trying to annex is property already owned by the town of Eagar, but which is separated from the town’s borders by state and tribal land. This separated land includes the industrial park. Previous attempts had been turned down by the state, so this agreement was a solid step forward.
Positive feedback at Community Forum
The Community Forum saw six attendees signed up to speak. For the most part, residents had hopeful and positive words for the council. The closing of the power plants weighed heavily on the participants’ minds, but they all seemed pleased that the towns were working together.
“I just want to say that I appreciate all of you,” Eagar resident Natalie Ordonez said to the council. “I hope that, in the future, that our two communities can come together. If not totally merging, at least work together.”
Eagar looking for a new town manager
Almost every member of the council was in attendance for the March meeting. However, one seat remained empty, and will likely remain that way for at least another month. The Town Manager, Terry Hinton, had been let go the previous Wednesday, Feb. 26, after serving just 10 months. While Mayor Bryce Hamblin could not go into detail on “personnel matters,” he did confirm that Hinton was let go from the position. “The council felt that is was in the town’s best interest. We wish him well,” Hamblin said in a phone interview.
The position for town manager is currently open and listed on town’s website under the employment tab. The application period for the position will probably end later in March and interviews will begin in April. Mayor Hamblin is hopeful that they will have the position filled again by late April. Until then, the various aspects of the position are being handled by town employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.