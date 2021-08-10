PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Recognizing both town officials and Eagle Scout Kylan Atkinson at the Aug. 5 council meeting, U.S. Pickleball Ambassador Ron Wilks presented certificates of appreciation to town officials and Atkinson for the resurfacing of the tennis/pickleball courts at Woodland Lake Park (WLP).
As a preface to his presentation, Wilks began by saying, “Pickleball, the game with a silly name, is exploding all around the country.”
Laying the groundwork for the history of Atkinson’s Eagle Scout project, Wilks said that Atkinson took the initiative to have the courts at Woodland Lake Park re-surfaced. He managed to do this through fundraising efforts and working with town employees and officials to get the project completed.
Wilks said that people visit those courts almost everyday for tennis and pickleball, and because of Atkinson’s project residents and visitors who come to WLP have that as an outdoor public facility for their use.
Certificates were presented to Alex Atkinson, who accepted the certificate on behalf of his brother Kylan who is away on a church mission; Town Manager Keith Johnson; Public Works Director Matt Patterson; Assistant to the Public Works Director Malaina Spillman; and Vice Mayor Jerry Smith on behalf of Mayor Stephanie Irwin who was not present. A certificate will also be given to Park and Facilities Manger Frank Naranjo at a later time.
Wilks concluded that because Atkinson took on this difficult task as his Eagle Scout project, the community will benefit for years to come.
