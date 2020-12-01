Eagle Scout projects aid the Town of Snowflake

SNOWFLAKE – November is the month to give thanks and that is what Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard did at a recent Snowflake council meeting by recognizing five Eagle Scouts and the projects they completed which benefit the town.
Joshua Orr painted bathrooms at the golf course; Warren Tenney installed plaques on historic homes in Snowflake; Thomas Ellsworth planted posts and welded and painted a fence to the entrance of the Clay Springs Cemetery; Macon Sherwood did landscaping at the Stinson Museum and Chayce Ballard painted the retaining wall around the skate park.
Chiropractor Dr. Melvin Ballard of Snowflake is the scoutmaster for the Eagles.
According to www.scouting.org, Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in scouting for the Boy Scouts of America. In 2019, 61,366 or 8% of Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank.
