Eagle Scout projects aid the Town of Snowflake

Paying tribute to eagle scouts for their contributions to the town of Snowflake, Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard (not pictured) advised council members at a recent meeting of projects completed by local Eagle Scouts which benefited the town. (From L, front to back) Eagle Scouts Joshua Orr, Warren Tenney, Thomas Ellsworth, Macon Sherwood, Scoutmaster Melvin Ballard and Chayce Ballard.

 Courtesy photo

SNOWFLAKE – November is the month to give thanks and that is what Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard did at a recent Snowflake council meeting by recognizing five Eagle Scouts and the projects they completed which benefit the town.

Joshua Orr painted bathrooms at the golf course; Warren Tenney installed plaques on historic homes in Snowflake; Thomas Ellsworth planted posts and welded and painted a fence to the entrance of the Clay Springs Cemetery; Macon Sherwood did landscaping at the Stinson Museum and Chayce Ballard painted the retaining wall around the skate park.

Chiropractor Dr. Melvin Ballard of Snowflake is the scoutmaster for the Eagles.

According to www.scouting.org, Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in scouting for the Boy Scouts of America. In 2019, 61,366 or 8% of Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Barbara Bruce is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering arts and entertainment on the Mountain and the Pinetop-Lakeside town government.

