APACHE COUNTY, ARIZONA, NAVAJO COUNTY - Some election results from across the state and in Northeastern Arizona are coming in.
Wendy Rodgers is leading Sylvia Allen by 61% to 39% of the votes in the State Senate Republican race for District 6. Total votes for Rogers are 12,285 versus Allen with 7,850. 53% of the precincts had reported at approximately 8 p.m.
For the U.S. House Democratic Primary in District 1, Tom O'Halleran (D) leads by 56.5 % with 27,612 votes versus Eva Putzova (D) at 43.5% and 21,284 votes.
In the U.S. House Republican Primary District 1, candidate Tiffany Shedd (R) leads by 56.1% with 24,423 votes versus Nolan Reidhead (R) at 43.9% with 19,138 votes.
NAVAJO COUNTY, PINETOP-LAKESIDE, SHOW LOW, SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR:
In Navajo County, voter turnout is being reported at approximately 19.63%.
The following are preliminary and unofficial results for primary elections in Navajo County. Apache County results were not available at the time. This information will be updated as it comes through the polls. It may take several days for final results to be tallied.
----------------------------
Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 (DEM), 4 Year Term
Benally, Fern A. 701 votes
Laughter, Roy 697 votes
Jack, Sr., Lee 624 votes
----------------------------
Board of Supervisors Dist. 4 (REP), 4 Year Term
Seymore, Daryl 1,355 votes 51.96%
Butler, Greg 795 votes 30.48%
Hephner, Allison 458 votes 17.56%
----------------------------
Judge of Superior Court Div. 2, 4 Year Term
Hardy, Melinda 3,879 votes 65.30%
Higgins, Robert J. 2,061 votes 34.70%
----------------------------
County School Superintendent (DEM), 4 Year Term
Gerlich, Jalyn 5,825 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Board of Supervisors Dist. 2 (DEM), 4 Year Term
Peshlakai, Alberto L. 1,585 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Board of Supervisors Dist. 3 (REP), 4 Year Term
Whiting, Jason 1,562 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Board of Supervisors Dist. 5 (DEM), 4 Year Term
Whitesinger, Dawnafe 851 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
County Assessor (DEM), 4 Year Term
Darris, Cammy 5,895 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
County Attorney (DEM), 4 Year Term
Carlyon, Brad 5,826 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
County Recorder (DEM), 4 Year Term
Sample, Michael 5,778 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
County Sheriff (DEM)
Clouse, David 5,816 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
County Treasurer (DEM), 4 Year Term
Hernandez-Lopez, Kari 5,849 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Judge of Superior Court Div. 3, 4 Year Term
Nielson, Dale 5,871 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Judge of Superior Court Div. 4, 4 Year Term
Ruechel, Michala 5,627 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
City of Show Low - Mayor, 4 Year Term
Leech, Jr., John 930 votes 51.27%
Kelley, Gene 884 votes 48.73%
----------------------------
City of Show Low - Council Member
4 Year Term | Elect 3
Kakavas, Connie 1,104 votes 23.72%
Wilson, Dawn V. 800 votes 17.19%
Bell, Melody 760 votes 16.33%
Latham, Jack 758 votes 16.28%
Adams, Jon 755 votes 16.22%
Duran, Ray 478 votes 10.27%
----------------------------
Town of Taylor - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 3
Hancock, Dustin 358 votes 34.56%
Neff, Kris 357 votes 34.46%
Palmer, Shawn 321 votes 30.98%
----------------------------
Proposition 424 - Taylor
A resolution proposing an extension of the alternative expenditure limitation for the Town of Taylor, Arizona.
Yes -315 votes 75.36%
No -103 votes 24.64%
----------------------------
Town of Taylor - Council Member, 2 Year Term | Elect 1
Cosper, Sherry 397 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Mayor, 2 Year Term | Elect 1
Irwin, Stephanie 574 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 3
Dahnk, Kathy 465 votes 34.75%
Smith, Jerry 444 votes 33.18%
Snitzer, James 429 votes 32.06%
----------------------------
Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Council Member, 2 Year Term | Elect 1
Beus, Sterling 517 votes 100.00%
----------------------------
Question 1 - Pinetop-Lakeside
The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona seeks voter approval for the Mayor to be directly elected to serve as Mayor for a four-year term with such election not occurring until 2022 if the voters approve a four-year term for the Mayor.
Yes- 408 votes 61.35%
No - 257 votes 38.64%
----------------------------
Town of Snowflake - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 4
Flake, Robert "Bob" 510 votes 34.44%
Lewis, Byron 489 votes 33.02%
Ballard, Kerry L. 482 votes 32.55%
----------------------------
Proposition 425 - Snowflake
A RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF SNOWFLAKE PROPOSING AN EXTENSION OF THE ALTERNATIVE EXPENDITURE LIMITATION
Yes - 406 votes 67.44%
No - 196 votes 32.56%
----------------------------
Proposition 423 - Pinetop-Lakeside
Yes - 532 votes 81.22%
No - 123 votes 18.78%
###
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.