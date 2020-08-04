2020 Election image

APACHE COUNTY, ARIZONA, NAVAJO COUNTY - Some election results from across the state and in Northeastern Arizona are coming in.

Wendy Rodgers is leading Sylvia Allen by 61% to 39% of the votes in the State Senate Republican race for District 6. Total votes for Rogers are 12,285 versus Allen with 7,850. 53% of the precincts had reported at approximately 8 p.m.

For the U.S. House Democratic Primary in District 1, Tom O'Halleran (D) leads by 56.5 % with 27,612 votes versus Eva Putzova (D) at 43.5% and 21,284 votes.

In the U.S. House Republican Primary District 1, candidate Tiffany Shedd (R) leads by 56.1% with 24,423 votes versus Nolan Reidhead (R) at 43.9% with 19,138 votes.

NAVAJO COUNTY, PINETOP-LAKESIDE, SHOW LOW, SNOWFLAKE/TAYLOR: 

In Navajo County, voter turnout is being reported at approximately 19.63%.

The following are preliminary and unofficial results for primary elections in Navajo County. Apache County results were not available at the time. This information will be updated as it comes through the polls. It may take several days for final results to be tallied. 

----------------------------

Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 (DEM), 4 Year Term

Benally, Fern A.    701 votes 

Laughter, Roy       697 votes  

Jack, Sr., Lee        624 votes  

----------------------------

Board of Supervisors Dist. 4 (REP), 4 Year Term

Seymore, Daryl     1,355 votes   51.96%

Butler, Greg          795 votes      30.48%

Hephner, Allison    458 votes      17.56%

----------------------------

Judge of Superior Court Div. 2,  4 Year Term

Hardy, Melinda      3,879 votes   65.30%

Higgins, Robert J.  2,061 votes   34.70%

----------------------------

County School Superintendent (DEM), 4 Year Term

Gerlich, Jalyn      5,825 votes   100.00%

----------------------------

Board of Supervisors Dist. 2 (DEM), 4 Year Term

Peshlakai, Alberto L.    1,585 votes   100.00%

----------------------------

Board of Supervisors Dist. 3 (REP), 4 Year Term

Whiting, Jason    1,562 votes   100.00%

----------------------------

Board of Supervisors Dist. 5 (DEM), 4 Year Term

Whitesinger, Dawnafe    851 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

County Assessor (DEM), 4 Year Term

Darris, Cammy   5,895 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

County Attorney (DEM), 4 Year Term

Carlyon, Brad     5,826 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

County Recorder (DEM), 4 Year Term

Sample, Michael     5,778 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

County Sheriff (DEM)

Clouse, David      5,816 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

County Treasurer (DEM), 4 Year Term 

Hernandez-Lopez, Kari    5,849 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

Judge of Superior Court Div. 3, 4 Year Term

Nielson, Dale      5,871 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

Judge of Superior Court Div. 4, 4 Year Term

Ruechel, Michala     5,627 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

City of Show Low - Mayor, 4 Year Term

Leech, Jr., John      930 votes    51.27%

Kelley, Gene          884 votes    48.73%

----------------------------

City of Show Low - Council Member

4 Year Term | Elect 3

Kakavas, Connie    1,104 votes   23.72%

Wilson, Dawn V.     800 votes     17.19%

Bell, Melody           760 votes    16.33%

Latham, Jack         758 votes    16.28%

Adams, Jon           755 votes    16.22%

Duran, Ray            478 votes    10.27%

----------------------------

Town of Taylor - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 3

Hancock, Dustin     358 votes   34.56%

Neff, Kris               357 votes   34.46%

Palmer, Shawn       321 votes   30.98%

----------------------------

Proposition 424 - Taylor

A resolution proposing an extension of the alternative expenditure limitation for the Town of Taylor, Arizona.

Yes -315 votes    75.36%

No -103 votes    24.64%

----------------------------

Town of Taylor - Council Member, 2 Year Term | Elect 1

Cosper, Sherry     397 votes   100.00%

----------------------------

Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Mayor, 2 Year Term | Elect 1

Irwin, Stephanie     574 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 3

Dahnk, Kathy     465 votes    34.75%

Smith, Jerry       444 votes    33.18%

Snitzer, James    429 votes 32.06%

----------------------------

Town of Pinetop-Lakeside - Council Member, 2 Year Term | Elect 1

Beus, Sterling      517 votes    100.00%

----------------------------

Question 1 - Pinetop-Lakeside

The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona seeks voter approval for the Mayor to be directly elected to serve as Mayor for a four-year term with such election not occurring until 2022 if the voters approve a four-year term for the Mayor.

Yes- 408 votes    61.35%

No - 257 votes    38.64%

----------------------------

Town of Snowflake - Council Member, 4 Year Term | Elect 4

Flake, Robert "Bob"      510 votes    34.44%

Lewis, Byron                489 votes    33.02%

Ballard, Kerry L.           482 votes    32.55%

----------------------------

Proposition 425 - Snowflake

A RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF SNOWFLAKE PROPOSING AN EXTENSION OF THE ALTERNATIVE EXPENDITURE LIMITATION

Yes - 406 votes    67.44%

No - 196 votes    32.56%

----------------------------

Proposition 423 - Pinetop-Lakeside 

Pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona seeks voter approval of a twenty-five year franchise to be granted to UNS Gas, Inc. to use the Town's public rights-of-way for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining its natural gas system and distributing natural gas within the Town.

Yes - 532 votes   81.22% 

No - 123 votes    18.78%

 

###

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.