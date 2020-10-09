SHOW LOW — The Navajo County Elections Department has designated Show Low City Hall as an early voting center for all Navajo County voters for the November 3 general election. The voting center at city hall will be open Monday through Friday for two weeks beginning Monday, October 12, and continuing through Friday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All voters will need to present a valid Arizona driver’s license. Voters who received an early ballot in the mail are also welcome to drop off their ballot at city hall during early voting, or they can be deposited in the ballot box at the north end of the Navajo County South Complex at 550 North 9th Place. Due to COVID-19, all visitors to city hall are reminded that they are required to wear a face covering while inside the facility. Face coverings will be available at city hall if you don’t have one with you. Questions about early voting at Show Low City Hall may be directed to the city clerk’s office at 928-532-4061.

