ST. JOHNS — An unusually long town council meeting on August 14 included a detailed report from the new community development director concerning economic development and a lengthy discussion on a proposed public safety measure involving the city’s parks.
Park ordinance focused on reducing vandalism
A new ordinance was brought before the city council by Police Chief Lance Spivey which would create new civil offenses and one criminal offense for violating park hours without a permit. This measure was brought forth after issues of vandalism on park property and incidents with “dangerous people” who have been hanging out in the park overnight. One such incident involved someone threatening others with a knife, Chief Spivey reported.
A particular sore spot for city employees and officials was finding the vandalism done to the park’s restrooms, which had just been newly remodeled. The nearby racquetball court was also graffitied with white spray paint.
Councilman Joe Greene asked Chief Spivey if the rule would include Patterson Pond as well, as many of the teens and adults in the town enjoy night fishing and camping there. Chief Spivey confirmed that Patterson is also under parks and recreation and would be under curfew rules, requiring permits for camping or late-night fishing.
“I’m more than happy to give [a permit] to Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts or whoever wants to go camping. Just tell them to come fill out the paperwork and they can be on their way,” Chief Spivey responded to concerns of the proposed new rules possibly hampering common local uses. The permit itself is free and is designed to keep tabs on who is using the recreational areas after hours and why. The ordinances are just a tool the police department could use to deter unlawful activity that harms the community, he explained.
After consideration of the recent events occurring at the park and all the efforts the town has made towards bringing improvements to recreation areas, the council voted to accept the new ordinance. Mayor Spence Udall asked Chief Spivey to use careful discretion when applying the new ordinance. Cameras were suggested during the discussion, and members of the council voiced agreement that it would be a good idea to consider for the future.
Grant dollars, economic development
The big topic of the night, however, was not any ordinance or specific item of business, but the community development report from the new director, Chris Chiesl. Aside from the usual report of building permits and the regular business of the office, Chiesl laid out her efforts and research into ways to bring more opportunities to St. Johns.
Among the ideas that are being researched and pursued is the establishment of a medical facility that would study opioid addiction, neonatal opioid treatments, and other community health issues. The first phase of this project is being funded by the recent grant acquired by Apache County for $59,000, which provides for research and a basis to begin the program. The grant also incorporates business and educational components.
A relationship with a hospital or critical care facility needs to be established to create a facility in St. Johns before going forward. But the next step for funding the project — applying for a 3-year, $500,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield grant — cannot be completed until next spring and wouldn’t be funded until next fall 2020 if successful. That delay would provide time for the city to attract a critical care facility or hospital. The city is already in talks with Summit Healthcare, but in the event the plan could not move forward with them, other options are also being explored.
“Our intention is to get you a hospital,” Chris Chiesl said. “Not only for this… but for what we’re hoping to bring in.” A critical care and research facility, Chiesl explained, would bring in specialty doctors, who would then bring in their own grant funding. With specialists located in St. Johns, it would provide better services and treatment options for the community.
Northern Arizona University, which is already studying opioid abuse and treatments, has shown interest in the project and the city is in talks with the university to become a partner in the medical research facility project.
The city is also working with another university, the University of Arizona, on collaboration for possible veterinary medicine opportunities. U of A is working on a program where fourth-year veterinary students would go to other areas of Arizona to gain hands-on experience out in the field. St. Johns is working with the university to see if the city could be a potential location for this future program. This would provide a broader presence from a four-year university within the community and much-needed services for ranchers and pet owners.
The St. Johns City Council accepted a USDA Rural Business Development grant for $20,000 at the council meeting in order to fund a feasibility study for a possible small business incubator program. The funds will also be used for educational programs, and even starting some entrepreneurship classes for kids. The feasibility study will be based around a series of planned classes, which will be used to study the needs of small business in the area and to gauge the level of community interest. Future projects supporting small business entrepreneurship were discussed by the community development department, and other funding opportunities were being researched in order to continue entrepreneurship programs if community engagement for initial efforts is active.
In order to accomplish community growth and bring in new industry, infrastructure updates would be needed. “That’s the carrot before the cart,” Chris Chiesl said of the larger goals. Internet availability was acknowledged as a vital component to the growth potential for the area. Discussion with commercial businesses for internet providers is ongoing and is considered a major priority.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
