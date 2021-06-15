State lawmakers are moving quickly to put the finishing touches on a $13 billion budget that features a $2 billion income tax cut skewed towards high-income taxpayers.
Education advocates are mounting a last-ditch effort to boost spending on education, pointing out that Arizona still has among the nation’s biggest class sizes, lowest high school graduation rates, lowest teacher salaries and lowest per-student spending levels. Arizona spends about $8,200 per K-12 student, compared to a national average of about $15,500.
The state ended up collecting more sales and income tax than expected, despite the pandemic. The state has also benefited from billions in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding. As a result, the originally projected $2 billion deficit turned into a surplus of between $2 billion and $4 billion.
The nearly $2 billion income tax cut is billed as a “flat tax” set at 2.5% for most Arizonans. However, the proposal would not eliminate deductions — a feature of a true flat tax approach. The proposal would cap the income tax rate at 4.5% for taxpayers making more than $250,000 for an individual and $500,000 for a couple. This takes into account the requirements of the voter-approved Proposition 208, which imposed a 3.5% surcharge on the tax rate for upper income taxpayers. Even so, the state would have to kick in about $350 million from the general fund to make up the difference in the money Prop. 208 generates under the current system. Several state lawmakers have joined in a lawsuit seeking to overturn Prop. 208.
Former Republican Gov. Jan Bewer opposed the income tax cut, suggesting lawmakers return a portion of the surplus as a one-time tax rebate. The state’s constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the legislature to impose any new tax, which means the cut in the rates would be permanent and almost impossible to undo in the future.
Education advocates have urged voters to contact lawmakers to oppose the big decrease in the income tax, which remains popular with most voters, according to recent opinion polls.
Education advocates are also pleading with the legislature to undo proposed cuts in education funding based on a pandemic-related drop in K-12 district school enrollment. The Arizona School Board’s Association calculates that the state is still $4 billion behind in restoring cuts from the 2008 recession, including $1 billion in delayed school money pushed from one fiscal year into the next and more than $1 billion in unfunded capital improvements.
The 2008 recession slashed state revenues by a third due to the state’s heavy reliance on the volatile sales tax. Not only did Arizona make the deepest education spending cuts in the nation, the state ended up essentially mortgaging state-owned buildings to avoid effective bankruptcy. The income tax rate cut would further increase the state’s reliance on the sales tax, which can plunge in economic downturns.
Expect More Arizona, a coalition of education advocates, urged people to contact their lawmakers to urge support for several bills to boost education. That includes:
• $7 million to boost third grade literacy through federal COVID-19 relief funding, based on studies showing that students who can’t read fluently in third grade suffer long term losses in education — including lower high school graduation rates and lower college attendance rates.
• $14 million for rural community colleges seeking to offer more comprehensive degree programs, assist low-income students and provide facilities. The community colleges originally requested $21 million.
• $7.5 million for university promise scholarships to help low-income students get a college degree. The universities had originally requested $50 million.
• $1.3 million to cover fees for Advance Placement classes in high school, which have the potential for allowing students to earn expensive college credits while still in high school.
• $7.5 million to fund the preschool development grant, which would enable districts to offer high-quality preschool programs.
The Arizona School Boards Association has also adopted a priority list for state spending on education including:
• Restoring funding for all-day kindergarten. Studies show all-day kindergarten classes boost student success in elementary school – especially for low-income kids who often start first grade without basic skills. Payson has continued to fund all-day kindergarten, but took a big budget hit when the state dropped support.
• Restoring funding for 9th grade career and technical education classes. The state dropped funding after the last recession and has refused to restore it despite the annual pleas of school districts. Fully funding the cuts would cost $10 million. At this point, the budget includes about $5 million.
• Fund preschool sessions, especially for high-risk kids. Studies show that quality preschool programs can provide lasting benefits, especially for low-income families. Pre-school programs with an academic component that gets children started on reading and spots learning deficits can boost academic growth throughout elementary school and beyond.
• Maximize state funding. Currently, Arizona ranks near the bottom nationally when it comes to per-student funding, teacher salaries, class sizes, graduation rates and other measurements. The US Census Bureau reported that in 2021 Arizona spent $8,200 per public school student, 47th out of 50 states. Only Utah ($7,600) and Idaho ($7,800) spent less. California spent $12,500, Texas spent $9,600 and Massachusetts spent $24,000. The national average is about $15,000. So Arizona would have to spend almost twice the current state budget surplus to get to the national average.
• Repeal the state’s school voucher system, which pays parents an average of $14,000 per student. About 22% of the state’s students are eligible for the money, to use for private school tuition or home schooling costs. Some 7,000 students were receiving the vouchers in 2019, at a cost to the state of nearly $100 million. The budget proposal would expand eligibility for the program.
• Fully fund district transportation costs: The current budget does address transportation costs, mostly by allowing districts to do things like hire Uber drivers to get kids to school. The current budget also sets up a separate fund to help charter schools cover the cost of transportation. Most rural areas will get no benefit, since they don’t have charter schools — but do have long bus routes and low student densities.
