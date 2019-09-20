WHITE MOUNTAINS – Last month Edward Wallace Jellison became a published author. That in and of itself is not unusual. What is unusual is that Edward died Sept. 19, 2017, and his book, “Short Stories,” is not for sale. It’s existence is due to the loving efforts of Cynthia, his wife of 51 years, who wanted to share what he had written.
Cynthia Jellison is a well recognized name to those living in the White Mountains. She was the first and only conductor of the White Mountain Chorale to which she devoted 32 years. The community always came out in abundance to hear anything the chorale did under Cynthia’s direction. Though she was always in the spotlight, she acknowledged Edward’s role also in that endeavor. “Edward constantly supported all of the family activities and was the silent backbone behind the White Mountain Chorale.”
Edward grew up in Maine and was educated at Amherst College. After college he went to work for General Electric in finance and in 1964 transferred to Honeywell in Phoenix. Edward and Cynthia met in Mesa and married in 1965. In 1976 a medical condition changed the course of their lives.
“We had two kids and Edward had to have a triple bypass,” said Cynthia. “It slowed him down, but not his work,” she explained. Cynthia made him an offer. “You retire and I will go to work, because if you stay at this job, I will be a widow.”
They had a plan, and Edward worked five more years and then retired at age 55.
Thinking back on their move to the Mountain in 1981, Cynthia recalled that they were building a house. She had secured a teaching job in Whiteriver and arrived in August before Edward came up in October. “I remember him telling me, ‘I cannot tell you the freedom I felt when I was driving across Pinetop and saw all those yellow flowers, and I felt set free.’ It gave him the opportunity to do what he wanted.”
“Edward was a writer,” said Cynthia, “a closet writer. He was a private man. He had always loved words and had written off and on over the years and was even published in a very prestigious magazine.”
Free from work, Cynthia said that Edward gardened, fund-raised for Meals on Wheels, took pictures, enjoyed the woods, and found his way to Northland Pioneer College. There he took creative writing classes under the tutelage of Jo Baeza, teacher, author and long-time journalist for Arizona Highways magazine and the White Mountain Independent. Baeza became his mentor, and a supporter of his short stories and poetry. They often shared ideas with one another.
After Edward’s death, Cynthia gathered all of Edward’s stories together.
“There were so many,” she said. “I had read a lot of them, but not all of them. She told herself, “I’ve got to do something with these stories; it was one thing really important for me to do.”
“I had heard of self-publishing,” explained Cynthia, “but I didn’t know anything about it. I gathered them all together and sent them out to be put into text.”
“I had called Eric Aitken for help and without his constant work, I would not have completed the book,” said Cynthia. “He did the whole thing.”
Baeza wrote a forward for the book, The Short Stories of Edward Jellison — Remembering a New England Boyhood, and sent it to Cynthia on September 10, 2018, in which she gave her well-known, straight-forward and honest opinion about Edward and his stories.
An endorsement from Jo Baeza would thrill any author, but more so for Cynthia because on the date Baeza sent it, Baeza herself was in failing health and died two months later.
An excerpt from Baeza’s forward in the book reads, “You won’t find Edward Jellison’s name in an anthology of great American short stories, but they rank high on my list of favorites … Jellison’s stories cover a wide range of places and subject matter, but all are fun to read. His style is without self indulgence, and his words are carefully chosen. His name may not be familiar to academics, but his writing is honest and his stories are American to the core. They will transport you magically to the coast of Maine, where “soft shadows of fog blend the smell of pine trees and seaweed.”
Cynthia said, “When I got the nice words from Jo, it made me weep. It is a wonderful statement about Edward and what he did and who he was. I decided I would somehow get this done.”
Continuing on with the self publishing project, Cynthia looked for a photo for the book’s cover. She had an old calendar with a photo of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Maine. “That’s what I wanted on the cover,” she said. “It was a wonderful spot and we went there often.”
Cynthia said the publishing process took a while, but “it is now done; it is published.”
“The book is not available for sale; it is for family and friends,” explained Cynthia. “If someone knew him and would like a copy, I would give them one.”
Anaïs Nin, who also wrote short stories said, “We write to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospect.”
Edward’s published short stories will allow his family and friends, especially those who did not know about his gift of writing, to share a glimpse into Edward’s life.
