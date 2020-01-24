HOLBROOK — James Mellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for the shooting death of his son, James Mellen, Jr, aged 58. The incident occurred in their shared home in Heber on June 28, 2019. Mellen, 85, pleaded guilty last month to one count of manslaughter by way of a plea agreement.
The sentencing started promptly at 1:30 p.m. in the Navajo County Superior Court; Judge Dale Nielson presided. Mellen was brought handcuffed into the courtroom by an armed detention sergeant and sat next to his lawyer, Ronald Wood. Career prosecutor Joel Ruechel sat at the plaintiff’s table next to the jury box. In attendance were four persons seated in the first pew behind the defense table — apparently friends and neighbors of Mellen. Raymond Mellen, another of Mellen’s sons, sat in the front pew behind the prosecutor’s table, the spot reserved for victims.
There was more agreement than disagreement among the parties. Ruechel (pronounced “Rickel”) remarked that this was a sad case. Mellen allegedly had suffered physical and verbal abuse from his heavy-drinking son for months.
But “life is precious and the law reflects that,” urged Ruechel.
Defense counsel Wood agreed that it was a sad case, and recounted his legal analysis which brought him to the conclusion that “the trial would not go as well as the plea,” Wood said. He told the court that the four well-wishers seated in the front pew believed that a just sentence would be one year in the county jail, but that simply was out of reach. Wood had considered a justification defense (that’s what Arizona calls self-defense) but the law says a person must reasonably feel in “imminent” danger to justify the use of deadly force. In this case, Mellen had texted to someone that the deceased was drunk and deserved a bullet in his head — that text was about 40 minutes before he shot his son, who was lying in bed. Wood remarked that in his opinion, such a defense “wouldn’t fly in front of a jury.” He asked the court to follow the plea agreement which Wood characterized as ”appropriate.”
Raymond Mellen told the judge that his father was a veteran, in military intelligence, but that intelligence seems to have left his dad that day. Raymond said that it “relaxes me” to know that he doesn’t have to look over his shoulder all the time now that his brother is gone. He fears that his father will die in prison.
Judge Nielson agreed with everybody. He had read the pre-sentence report and other documents submitted to him for sentencing, and noted that Mellen’s age, military service and the fact that Mellen has no prior criminal convictions weighed in defendant’s favor. The judge acknowledged the abuse suffered by Mellen at the hands of his son, but considered the shooting as “cold and calculated.” Nielson observed that Mellen seems to have led and “exemplary life except for this terrible mistake.”
Finally the judge agreed with defense counsel Wood’s analysis, that because of the time lapse between Mellen’s text and the time of the shooting, a justification defense was tenuous at best. In the end, Neilson followed the stipulated sentence of ten years in prison. Mellen got 200-some days credit for time already served and is eligible for a 15 percent reduction in the prison time if all goes well for him in prison.
Surviving son Raymond has lost a brother at the hands of his father. Now he expects to lose his father at the hands of the State of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.