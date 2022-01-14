ST JOHNS — Sarah L. Mikeworth, 31, pleaded no contest Monday afternoon in the Apache County Superior Court to one Class 1 Misdemeanor of endangerment.
Prison is not available for misdemeanors and she faces no more than 180 days in jail, and three years of (typically unsupervised) probation. She could also be fined up to $2,500.
The change of plea brings to a close a disturbing case involving a care home resident, 87-year-old Paula Rivera, whom authorities alleged had been abused and injured by Mikeworth. Rivera passed away in another care home a few months after the incident and the Pima County Medical Examiner did not attribute her death to the incident with Mikeworth.
The curtain opened on this case when Adult Protective Services reported to the Apache County Sheriff that patient Rivera had been injured on June 17, 2020, at Bannon Springs Assisted Living on County Road 3398 in Vernon. On June 22, ACSO deputies responded there and observed and photographed Rivera’s injuries. She had suffered “severe bruising and discoloration of her left arm and hand,” according to authorities. The report stated that “She (Rivera) had sustained bruising to her upper left chest and the backs of her arms. The marks on the back of her arms resembled bruising from fingers.”
Because of her advanced age and mental state, Rivera was unable to relate anything, but through a Spanish language interpreter, kept repeating the words, “the lady,” according to the report. Mikeworth was detained on June 22, for suspicion of two counts each of abusing a vulnerable adult, aggravated assault and endangerment, all felonies, but the Apache County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute four of the six charges. Mikeworth entered pleas of not guilty to one count of elder abuse, a Class 2 Felony, and one count of endangerment, a Class 3 Felony.
As the case made its way through the court system, there was a statement made in open court that the prosecutor offered a plea deal of five years in prison. Mikeworth rejected that and the case was scheduled for a jury trial this spring or summer.
But Mikeworth and her lawyer, Criss Candelaria, showed up in Presiding Judge Michael Latham’s courtroom on Monday with a plea agreement and Mikeworth pleaded no contest. A no contest plea means that the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but for their own reasons, declare that they will not contest what the prosecutors say happened. Such a plea results in a conviction, the same as if the person pleaded guilty. Judge Latham asked Candelaria and Deputy Apache County Attorney Celeste Robertson why the parties agreed to such a plea. The attorneys explained that the main witnesses were not available; Rivera was deceased and other witnesses were also deceased or suffer from dementia.
Defense counsel explained to the judge that in the course of care, it is necessary to trim the fingernails of patients who may be unable or unwilling to do it themselves. Mikeworth had to apply force to Rivera to accomplish that, and in doing so, “recklessly endangered” the woman.
When deputies interviewed Mikeworth in June 2020, they showed her images of the elderly woman’s injuries. They said that Sarah then began to cry and stated that she didn’t do it on purpose and didn’t mean to harm Rivera. Sarah said that she didn’t want people to think that Sarah is a “monster,” and if she could take it back, she would.
Rivera’s son-in-law, Shahin Moosavi contacted the Independent shortly after the incident and said that Paula had been a “strong woman,” and walked with a cane. But after the incident, Rivera seemed constantly scared, wouldn’t let the pair hold her hand, ate and drank very little and eventually passed away. Prosecutor Robertson told the judge that Rivera’s relatives wanted to be present for Monday’s hearing but they couldn’t make it. Sentencing is set for March 14. If Latham sentences Mikeworth to jail time, the parties acknowledged that she has already served “two weeks” in jail and should get credit for that time.
But Mikeworth’s legal jeopardy may not be over. A person with the same name and the same month and year of birth as Mikeworth has been charged in the Navajo County Superior Court with four counts of driving under the influence with a child under 15 years of age, all Class 6 Felonies. That Sarah Mikeworth is presumed by law to be innocent and the next court date in that case is January 26.
But as a result of the no contest plea, Mikeworth has avoided a felony conviction in Apache County which will, if Mikeworth is indeed the DUI defendant, make it easier for her as the Navajo County case heads towards its conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.