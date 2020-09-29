SHOW LOW — Police arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly struck a 65-year-old blind man 15 times causing relatively serious injuries to the victims' head.
Mia S. Trebitowski, 29, of Show Low, was arrested Sept. 16 a little before 11 a.m. and charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
The initial police report did not offer a lot of detail other than during an argument between the two who live together, Trebitowski allegedly began hitting the man in the head and did not stop until she hit him 15 times and caused a laceration on the elderly blind man’s head.
Trebitowski reportedly admitted to striking the elderly man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.