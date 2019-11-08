NAVAJO COUNTY — James Mellen Sr., 85, of Heber, was indicted for allegedly shooting and killing his son, 58 year-old James Mellen, Jr. on June 28 in the senior Mellen’s home on Woods Drive in Overgaard. Law enforcement claims that the victim was in bed when he was killed. The defendant claims self-defense, or as it is called by Arizona law, justification. Mellen Sr. is an elderly, small man. On Sept. 16, he appeared in court in jail-issued clothing, he had a white beard and sat shackled in the jury box during a preliminary court proceeding.
Another son, Raymond Mellen, told the Independent in July that his late brother was an abusive drunk who mistreated his dad, pushed him, assaulted him, deliberately dropped and broke things, and called him names not suitable for print. The deceased, Raymond says, arrived in town to sponge off the old man when he heard that the senior Mellen had bought a used motor home for Raymond to live in. He said that on the day of the shooting, he arrived at the Woods Drive home before his brother passed away, that Mellen junior opened his eyes when Raymond nudged his knee with a flashlight. He claims that the victim was indeed in bed, but that next to the bed was a heavy pan and a belt that Raymond believes was used by the deceased to terrorize their father, whom he abused regularly, he said.
The case was delayed because Mellen hired a private lawyer, Ronald Wood of Show Low, to substitute in, replacing the public defender. Court filings show that Wood is working this case, and hard. He filed a Request For Additional Disclosure on Sept. 25 not only seeking the things that the public defender asked for a month prior, but copies of videos, pictures, body cam footage, audio recordings crime scene logs, trace documents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and autopsy reports, among other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.