PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A week before Blue Ridge Elementary School moved to the online-only learning model they organized a parade called “Grinch for Good.”
“Blue Ridge Elementary school helped us grow our hearts this season with the Grinch for Good Christmas Parade,” said school Counselor and Student Support staff member Melissa Martinez-Grzelak . “With instruction shifting to online only, they knew they had to come up with another way to host their annual Food Drive. So, the idea of a parade was born.”
The idea was to “share the holiday spirit, spread cheer and still hold our annual food drive and winter hat and glove collection,” said the students.
Teachers and parents decked their cars with boughs of holly so they could drive through the parking lot and stay socially distanced.
Everyone was encouraged to collect non-perishable food items or new hats and gloves to donate to the cause.
The circling vehicles were greeted by masked-up staff members. The “Good” Grinch and Santa even joined in the fun. Both stood by a photo booth area large enough for the vehicles to drive to. They posed outside the vehicles so their picture could be taken (6 feet away) from the students and parents.
The non-perishable food the students collected was donated to The Love Kitchen The gloves and hats will be given to students at school who are in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.