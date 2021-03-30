SHOW LOW — The Show Low Elks Lodge #2020 will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 3 at the Show Low Elks Lodge campground ramada. The ramada and softball field are located to the south of the main lodge building at 805 E. Whipple Street in Show Low.
The event is free and begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. It is open to the public and you don’t have to be a member of the Elks Lodge to participate but you do have to bring your own Easter basket.
There will be three egg hunt divisions: 0 — 4 years, 5 — 8 years and 9 — 12 years of age.
Easter “grab bags” with prizes in them will be offered for all children following the Easter Egg Hunt. And, there will be a raffle system for larger prizes such as bicycles.
Hot dogs, chips and bottled water will also be provided for the children while supplies last. Lodge members will make every effort to ensure that children receive food before anyone receives seconds. Please be courteous and kind so there is enough for everyone.
Last but not least, there is a “Bring your own Easter Egg” contest. Children are invited to bring their already decorated Easter eggs to be judged for prizes. Be creative and use your imagination.
If you go: Remember to bring a basket or bucket for each child. Please stay home if you are sick or not feeling well or have flu or coronavirus symptoms.
