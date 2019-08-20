SHOW LOW — If you didn’t attend Saturday’s Variety Show hosted by the Show Low Emblem Club, then you missed out.
An acoustic guitar performance, several solo vocalists, a professional quartet, a tribal gypsy dance troupe, a ventriloquist, a ballet dancer, singing comedians and many other talented residents performed for a full banquet hall in the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090.
The show also included a luncheon, silent auction and beautiful raffle and door prizes.
Show Low Emblem Club #337 is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to raising money to fund academic and trade school scholarships. They also donate to Summit Healthcare Foundation, Show Low and Larson libraries and children in need through local organizations.
To get involved, contact Nanz Marshall at 928-242-0302 or follow them on Facebook
Reach the reporter at lsingleton@wmicentral.com
