SHOW LOW — The Tuesday, Dec. 1 Show Low City Council meeting listed a hefty — and emotional agenda. It included the swearing in of new or re-elected council members. They include newly elected mayor, John Leech Jr.; re-elected councilor Connie Kakavas and newly elected councilors Dawn Wilson and Jon Adams.
The meeting was especially emotional for long-time mayor and councilor, Daryl Seymore, who has already been in his new position as Dist. IV Navajo County Supervisor for several months. Seymore served on the city council for 16.5 years, the last eight years of his term were as Mayor of Show Low.
“I’m honored to be able to have served our community, that I live in, and hope that I have made a difference over the years,” said Seymore. “I am proud to belong to a council and a community that understands that we are one nation, under God.”
Seymore also thanked all those who voted for him over the years and recognized his wife and family for their ongoing support.
“My family are the ones who sacrificed for me to be able to do what I have — so that I could be where I needed to be,” said Seymore. “Also know that I support this (new) council and may Show Low always be blessed.”
Former Mayor of Show Low and councilor Gene Kelley was also recognized as an outgoing member who served 26 years on the council.
“Bless you and thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the years,” said Kelley. “I so sincerely thank the city staff who have led our city to be in the great financial position that it is today.”
Kelley closed his speech in saying that, “To be truly meaningful, I went to the bible ...The measure of greatness is in service to others.”
Newly elected Mayor, John Leech Jr. paid special homage to Kelley. The two men often disagreed on issues and council motions or votes but demonstrated genuine respect for one another.
Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace, Shirley Patterson, swore in the new council members before the audience.
Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. presented Seymore and Kelley with a special, engraved statue plaque of the lifesized statue in downtown Show Low at Festival Marketplace. It depicts the historic card game played by Marion Clark and Corydon Cooley, which led to the town being named Show Low.
“I’m so excited to work with this council — and its synergy,” said Leech. We’ve had a great council with Mayor Seymore and Gene Kelley’s guidance through the years.”
With Dawn Wilson and Jon Adams’ vote into the city council, their positions on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission were filled, also on Tuesday night. Gentry Hatch will fulfill Dawn Wilson’s term on the Commission through March 2023 and Zachary Barlow will fulfill Jon Adams’ term until March 2021.
(2) comments
26 and 16.5 years on the Council? It is time for new blood. How about some term limits so we get better turnover and representation?
Term limits? That is what elections are for. If the voters of Show Low wanted to replace them then I think they would have not re-elected them so many times and as I recall there are some elections when no one else runs for City office so the incumbents are pretty much guaranteed to be re-elected.
