Calling all artists in Navajo and Apache counties. You are invited to submit entries by October 1 for Northland Pioneer College’s 11th annual “Locally Grown” juried art exhibit, to be displayed November 2 to December 4 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low — White Mountain Campus and virtually online at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.
Gallery Director and art faculty Magda Gluszek encourages submission of drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original or unique artwork you make. The call for entries can be downloaded at https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.
Open to local artists over the age of 18, the “Locally Grown” exhibit will conclude with a virtual reception and awards ceremony on Friday, December 4.
“I know the last six months have likely opened the door for many in our community to pursue some of their possibly ‘long lost’ artistic talents while in various stages of home isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gluszek notes. “Even if you have never participated in something like this, I am hopeful the works of talent captured at home come to light and are submitted for this exhibit. I’m excited to see what the community has created.”
The Talon Gallery is located in the Aspen Center on NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on weekends and college holidays.
For additional information about the “Locally Grown” exhibit or gallery shows, contact Magda Gluszek, 532-6176, 800- 266-7845, ext. 6176 or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
