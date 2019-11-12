SHOW LOW — The possibility of developing a convention center in Show Low has been on the drawing board for several years. But it’s no small endeavor to build, maintain and promote a venue, and the council is taking the issue seriously.
Last Tuesday, Nov. 5, Show Low City Manager Ed Muder and Business Development Coordinator, Steve North, recommended the city council approve a $35,000 contract with Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA), LLC. The contract is to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed convention/events center and youth sports facility in Show Low.
The council voted three to two in favor of moving forward with the next study phase.
In order to have enough information to make the right decision, the Show Low City Council seems determined to do its homework in the form of feasibility studies.
Doing the homework
Whether the driving force is entertainment, tourism, sports or business, the size, the location and the price has to be just right for a convention center to be successful.
In 2016-18 Hunden Strategic Partners completed a two-part study which explored the overall feasibility of building a convention center in Show Low and a market analysis. They also looked into design and funding options as well as potential site locations.
Hunden’s initial study findings reported that “... the local event demand was starving for quality spaces for meetings, sports, banquets, public events, and conferences.” In addition, the consultants confirmed that “events centers were not moneymakers, but economic investment vehicles.”
In November 2018, the City of Show Low contracted with SFA, an expert in the development of sports tourism facilities, for a more focused feasibility study in which SFA incorporated data provided in Hunden’s studies.
The focus has shifted to drill down on youth sports and sports tourism such as tournament play and even a high altitude sports training center. “This is where SFA comes in,” says North. “That’s what they specialize in.”
“The sports tourism industry is very exciting,” North told the council in 2018. “Research shows that youth and amateur sports is the fastest-growing segment of the sports tourism industry with $15 billion spent annually in the US,” he added.
Phase Two gets approval
The primary goal of phase two of the Sports Facilities Advisory study will incorporate conclusions from the phase one study with more specific sports tourism data.
It will include “detailed financial pro forma to fully analyze opportunity and ‘right size’ facility, create an ideal facility layout and business model, forecast economic impact of tournaments/events hosted at the facility, and complete a Project and Business Overview Report for the ideal facility and business model … ” states the staff summary report presented during last Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Will such a facility generate activity in Show Low and surrounding communities in the off-season is another important consideration,” says North. “That’s what’s interesting; this study will also try to answer that question.” There are opportunities for basketball, volleyball and other fall and winter activities between January and May.
“Many hotels are not at capacity during those months but this could help them get there,” North points out.
The considerations are significant, agreed the council. Mitigating factors are the distance and drive time from metro areas. Winter weather and overall road conditions are also important to study since most visitors are expected to drive to the area versus flying into a smaller, regional airport.
Council members asked North several questions and expressed a concern that there was no SFA representative in attendance at the meeting.
“Even if we had the money to build an events center,” asked councilman Gene Kelley, “what if there is a downturn in our economy? It just doesn’t compute for me.”
“We did a study of similar convention centers in this part of the country with comparable size, weather, economy, etc,” stated councilman Rennie Crittenden. “Were they profitable and where is that information?”
North explained that the initial studies did, in fact, provide comparable facilities and he has that information. However, that was earlier on when the focus was not sports tourism. Since the focus has shifted, that data is not as applicable.
Prescott, northern Indiana and other cold-climate places have successful facilities, although they do occasionally cancel events due to inclement weather said City Manager Ed Muder.
“We can put it to bed with this study or we can go further in our research,” assured Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore. “The amount of money that people are spending to help their children excel in sports and the revenue that it brings to the community is important. There are opportunities that we can capture that we aren’t,” he added.
Funding the studies
The studies have been partially funded by the City of Show Low, a grant from Rural Business Development of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and even potential project partners who committed $10,000 towards one of the 2018 studies.
Navajo County has committed $5,000 to towards the $35,000 price tag on the latest study.
“This is the last study we are going to do to find out if a convention/events center and youth sports facility is feasible,” said Muder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.