SHOW LOW — The city offers free excess trash collection services six times a year. To view the entire year’s schedule visit the City of Show Low’s website at https://showlowaz.gov/275/Utility-Billing and select the 2022 Holiday and Excess Trash Schedule link. This service is available to all City of Show Low refuse customers and is provided by Waste Management on your regular scheduled collection day.
Excess Waste Item Pick-up Requirements:
Excess trash must be bagged, boxed, or bundled; is limited to everyday household items; should not exceed 50 pounds per single item, and is limited to the equivalent of one pick-up load (4x4x8 feet)or about 20 bags.
Items must be placed at the curbside no earlier than the night before pick-up or by 6 a.m. the day of pick-up.
Items that are not accepted include: Furniture, mattresses, refrigerators, freezers
The city also provides convenient curbside recycling pick-up on your regular scheduled collection day, with one large bin for recyclables.
Items NOT accepted for recycling are:
Plastic bags
Plastic wrap
Shredded paper
Foam cups/containers
Glass
Food waste
Green waste
Films and food-soiled cardboard
Paper goods, such as pizza boxes.
Please note that construction materials and hazardous materials are strictly prohibited, such as:
