APACHE COUNTY — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and other local and federal agencies are wanting to speak to Vernon resident Paul William Ryan, 55, in whose camper trailer deputies allegedly found more than one improvised explosive device (IED).
A press release from ACSO Chief Deputy Roscoe Herrera stated that deputies with the ACSO went to Ryan’s trailer Saturday, March 20, just after noon where they reportedly found several IEDs but no sign of Ryan having been there recently.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was brought in from Phoenix once the IEDs were found and the DPS team disposed of them inside the trailer safely.
The press release from the ACSO indicated that Ryan was last seen at his trailer a little more than three weeks ago and is believed to now be somewhere in California.
Herrera said Ryan has not been named a suspect or anything else at this point in the investigation.
He said investigators just want to speak with him because the IEDs were found on his property in his trailer.
The ACSO is asking anyone with any information concerning the ongoing investigation being conducted by the ACSO, the ATF and the FBI, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the ACSO at 928-337-4321. Callers can remain anonymous.
