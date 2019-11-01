Extend Halloween with The Addams Family

SNOWFLAKE — Though there have already been a number of Halloween events on the Mountain, Canyon Creek Performing Arts is hosting one of the most quintessential to open on Halloween night, a stage production of “The Addams Family.”
You surely are singing the intro now and snapping your fingers twice, right? If you missed the debut, fear not – you can enjoy it on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. or Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Snowflake High School for only $5 at the door.
Though they are spooky and kooky, this is a comedy, a love story and a musical. Wednesday (not the day of the week), the darling daughter of Morticia and Gomez is now 18 and she is falling in love with — a normal guy. He and his normal family have been invited to meet the Addams household. That’s when the hilarity begins.
There is a total of 36 performers, two completely different casts for this play.
Sandy Ballard, owner of Canyon Creek since 2015, said she had been thinking about this play for a while. Since their performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Halloween fell on Thursday this year, she said, “That’s it.” She said this is truly a hilarious musical comedy based on the Broadway hit which a lot of people might not be familiar with.
On Friday night if you dress up, the cast will have candy treats for you. Since it is a school setting, only school-appropriate costumes will be allowed and no guns – not even fake ones.
Ballard provides an array of classes at Canyon Creek, ranging from all forms of dance, music theater and choir, all of which promote self confidence in the students. Canyon Creek in located at 412 S. Main St., Ste. B in Snowflake.
