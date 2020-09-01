FAIRBANKS, ALASKA — Two people are dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a midair collision above a Fairbanks airstrip.
One of those who died in the crash grew up in Show Low.
Alaska State Troopers received a report of the collision just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, according to an online dispatch.
The collision involved two planes — a Piper Supercub and a Cessna 185. The planes apparently collided above the airstrip, which is parallel to Dolphin Way, then crashed to the ground on the gravel runway.
The Supercub was being flown by Larry D. Dalrymple, 73, of Fairbanks. He was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The Cessna was piloted by Shane E. Bennett, 52, also of Fairbanks. The plane burst into flames on impact and he was killed in the crash. Another passenger inside the Cessna, later identified as 35-year-old Cody J. Rosania of Buckeye, was also killed. Rosania formerly lived in Show Low.
Rosania went to Show Low High School and graduated in 2004. He was a member of the golf team which captured second-place in the state tournament in his senior year.
Rosania finished 23rd overall out of 81 who competed at the 3A state (spring) golf tournament in 2003. In his senior year, he was 38th in the 2004 3A state golf tournament at Pinetop Country Club, helping lead Show Low to second overall.
A 40-year-old man, later identified as Rayne R. Rush, also of Buckeye, was also removed from the burning wreckage and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the collision. The airfield will be closed while local Federal Aviation Administration personnel are investigating at the site.
