SHOW LOW — The residents of Fairway Park in Show Low do not want a 110-foot cell tower in their neighborhood. The proposed site has two addresses: 591 North Clark Road and 3980 West Cooley. The property is adjacent to commercially zoned property but also sits smack-dab in the middle of a forested neighborhood.
Cell towers require a conditional use permit per Show Low city code. If approved by the commission, a 110-foot monopine cell tower will be erected in the Fairway Park neighborhood by Sunquest Financial LLC. Verizon will be the first provider on the tower which will be designed to offer 4G service. Other providers would be able to have a spot on the tower in the future which helps eliminate the need to build multiple towers.
There is a documented need for better cell phone service, Internet speed and overall data capacity in some areas of Show Low and in areas of the White Mountains as evidence by regional broadband and E-Rate projects. The Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission members acknowledged this during the meeting, citing issues in neighboring Country Club Manor development.
“We need more data, more power and more [internet] access,” said planning and zoning commissioner Rob Hephner. “Broadband is needed up here. And, there is not definitive proof or answer that property values will change with the addition of a cell tower.”
“I understand that there is a lot of fear and uncertainty around change,” said Hephner. “We have to comfort people through it.”
This particular cell tower would, according to the applicant, would significantly improve these problems within its signal range. The service area includes the east and west side of Clark Road/SR260, near Old Linden Road and beyond.
Resident concerns
The 20 Fairway Park residents that attended the September 22 meeting vehemently disagree with a cell tower in their backyard. At least half of those in attendance spoke at the podium during the meeting.
The residents were led by Fairway Park homeowner association president, Burl Cooper and another park spokesperson named Kevin Lowery. At least 10 residents explained their opposition to the cell tower.
In addition to those in person on Sept. 22, city staff confirmed receipt of at least eight phone calls from other residents opposing the cell tower.
Park residents cited concerns ranging from aesthetics, reduced quality of life, health impacts, safety hazards for children and teenagers living in the area, lessened property values and the possibility of raising the tower height in the future.
Lowrey even presented the commission with a list of 10 alternate cell phone tower sites to explore.
“We found six additional nearby properties, many of which are commercial,” park resident Kevin Lowery shared with the commission. “This list presents other opportunities rather than placing a cell phone tower at the edge of Fairway Park.”
Lowery also addressed the conditional use permit amendment which proposes a reduction to one of the required setbacks. City code requires cell towers to be 200 feet from adjacent properties, but the applicant is requesting an exception to 174 feet on one side of the structure.
“Does the cell tower bring enough good to override a city code?” asked commissioner Josh Adams in response to the setback exception.
The 26-foot difference means the tower would be, on one side, 26 feet closer to a property line.
With regard to the decreased aesthetics, the applicant and the proposal said the tower will be designed specifically “to blend in with the existing 73-foot to 80-foot pine trees already on the property.” Also something called “pine socks” will cover the antennas to “further improve on the visual and aesthetic character of the tower.”
With regard to quality of life, several residents shared the feel of the Fairway Park neighborhood as safe, community-oriented, friendly and close-knit. They feel the cell tower will change this when it changes their view of the landscape.
“If this is approved, Fairway Park residents would have to look at at 110-foot monstrosity for the rest of their lives,” said Lowery.
“This is a nice, viable community with all age groups,” said Sharon Cox, an 18-year resident of Fairway Park. “We help each other out. We’re friendly, lots of people walk through the park. These things should not be put in jeopardy or cause health concerns by putting a tower here.”
“I’m just one person but I was there first,” said resident Betty whose house would be one of the closest to the proposed site. “I like to sit on my porch and watch the birds and the chipmunks. My view will be gone.”
“It isn’t that I don’t want change,” said resident Sharon Cox. “Do I want WiFi? Yeah, but I have a little flip phone that works fine.”
Ms. Guerrera, a representative for Sunquest (the applicant) explained that “Verizon is only as good as their service for the customer. The proposed tower is in the 4G range which would get the data in here that’s necessary.”
“We did look at about 13 other locations for the cell tower,” said Guerrera. “It’s not just about finding a spot; it’s about a location that is high enough, a location that will offload other cell towers ... This property met the majority of the requirements. Other sites did not.”
Three votes
The 4-2 vote by the planning and zoning commission denied the conditional use permit. This was the first of three votes taken on Sept. 22.
After more discussion a second vote was taken and the commission tied 3-3.
A third motion was made with a 6-0 decision to table the issue to the October 13. The hope is to have seven commission members in attendance which could render a 4-3 vote either in favor or against the permit. (Only 6 commissioners were present on Sept. 22.)
(1) comment
I've owned a cell tower since 1995, ans I heard it all at the fear and NIMBY comments in beginning too, but it was built anyway. a year later in 96 there was a huge fire that went thru the area, the Nat'l Guard moved in to save the tower, and with out that tower, there would have been very little communication for a long time. Since then, the whining has stopped, oh there are those jealous few who wanted it on their property instead of mine, and an attempt to pay anyone some money if they were in the falling radius of the tower, (like that could ever happen..lolol) Because I allowed a slow red blinking light on it, it is now used by every aircraft in the area, its used by every recreationalist in the area, all for keeping their bearings, and no one even notices it, Since 95 there have been many many more towers, mine was just the first one. Now with 5G tech coming, and free power for everyone, (thanks to Tesla technology) everyone will love the results of having towers everywhere and the coverage your phone, tablet, watch, laptop will have...Imagine the great tech things to come. If you are really an off the grid, this aint for me, try moving to the slab down south, they dont mess with you much there, But the good of the many outweigh the whining of the few,, so just say THANK YOU, and soon you'll find new things to complain about and try to control
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.