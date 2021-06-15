SHOW LOW — Calling all steak masters and steak lovers alike!
The Wildcard Steak Cookout will be held Saturday, June 19, at Show Low’s Frontier Park, 660 N. Ninth Place.
Sign-ups are at steakcookoffs.com. Entry fees are $50 for steak A only, $399 for steak A and B, $25 for dessert, meatloaf is $25 and the Kids Cook-off is free.
Steak payouts are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $400 for third place, $300 for fourth, $200 for fifth place and $100 for sixth through 10th place.
The dessert payout is $200, and a GMG Trek grill for first place. Second place is $100 and third place is $50. Meatloaf payout is $200 and a GMG Trek grill, $100 for second place and $50 for third place.
For inquiries, call Sterling Smith at 480-205-7582 or email sterling @lootnbootybbq.com
