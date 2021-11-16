It's the start of the Christmas season, and for the students in the Show Low High School music program that means Feaste of Carols.
For the 37th time, students will present the school's annual production. All the traditional carols and jester jokes as well as the Silent Night finale, will all be part of the show.
This year's cast is led by Kings Thomas Tregaskes and Brandon Swearngin, and Queens Adri Lopez and Lydia Moore. The jesters are Byron Anderson and Strider Brewer with a surprise jester who appears in the middle of the show.
The students and their director Cynthia Whipple are so excited to present this year's production.
"I am so thankful for what this show does for my students, as well as the joy it brings to so many during the Christmas season. I love that my students get to share their talents and it is amazing to see what they learn from this experience. Feaste is such a special tradition and a treasure to our community. I hope everyone will come and begin this Yuletide season by joining us for all of the feasting and song."
The Desserte Night Performance will be Wednesday Dec. 1, and tickets are $10 each. The dinner shows will be Thursday-Saturday Dec. 2 to 4, and tickets are $25 each. All shows begin at 7 p.m. and will be at Whipple Ranch Elementary School.
Tickets will be sold Nov. 16-19 and 22-23 at the Show Low Auditorium from 4-6:30 p.m.
For Phone reservations and tickets sold Nov. 29-30, please contact Cori Lewis at (928) 892-9703. For all other questions regarding Feaste please contact Cynthia Whipple at (928)537-6200 or cynthia.whipple@showlow.education
