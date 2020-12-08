SHOW LOW — The city of Show Low has issued a formal plan for mitigation measures to be followed during the Feaste of Carols productions. It is found on the following website:
Feaste of Carols Covid Accommodations
Ticket sales: All sales are being done online through email so there is no person to person contact
Practices
The following procedures have been implemented in all practices to this point at during the school, and will continue to be enforced.
• All Students are required to wear masks at rehearsals
• When possible, students are spaced 6 feet apart. When they aren't 6 feet apart they are required to wear their masks
• Each student's temperature is checked before they enter the building for rehearsal.
Anyone with a fever is asked to leave.
• Any students with any flu symptoms are sent home or asked to not attend rehearsal. • Any students who have been exposed to someone with Covid is asked not to attend rehearsals
• All doors and restrooms and gym drinking fountains are sprayed with sanitizing spray after each practice to ensure the safety of students at Whipple Ranch the next day at school. • When in the hallways, students are limited to a specific area and that area is also sprayed with sanitizing spray after each rehearsal
• After touching the hands of another student or anytime the group is together singing, students are given hand sanitizer to put on their hands. Hand sanitizer is available to all students at any time during rehearsal as well as the opportunity to wash their hands whenever they feel inclined. Students are encouraged to wash their hands as much as possible.
Performances
• All tables and chairs will be placed 6 feet apart. Crowds have been limited each night and the audience will be 100-120 people or less each night maximum. Our normal
crowds are around 260. We added a show this year to accommodate people and to have the audience be smaller. Numbers will vary for each show depending on the seating requests and spacing of each guest. Our current numbers for each show are as follows. Ticket sales end today, so I don't anticipate a large growth in numbers.
Wednesday -86
Thursday-88
Friday-108
Saturday Matinee -40
Saturday night -111
• All Guests will be asked to wear a mask at all times, unless they are eating.
• When exiting after the show, all guests will be asked to put their masks back on and maintain social distancing as they exit the building.
• Seating arrangements are being done by party. No one from another party or family will be seated at the same table, unless we can space them 6 feet apart.
• When guests are not at their tables they will be asked to wear their masks and be 6 feet apart from others. • All student contact has been limited. The Royal Court/Show Biz will be kept 6 feet from the audience at all times.
• Jester episodes will not include audience members
• Royalty will not be walking through the crowd during Holly and the Ivy or Here we come a wassailing.
• When seated in their spots, Royalty will be wearing masks or face shields when not singing or speaking or eating. • Servant singers will wear masks and gloves while serving. There will be 8 head servers assigned to take care of specific tables. Only these 8 servers will have actual contact with the people at the tables. The other students will bring the serving trays to these servers and they will deliver the food. These 8 servers will be responsible for serving all water and wassail. They will also be the ones clearing the tables.
• All dishes except for the wassail cups and the main entree dinner plate will be disposable. This will help with dishwashing and will keep the utensils and water cups covid friendly. • When setting the tables, all students will wear gloves and masks to keep everything sanitary. • Beggars will wear masks or face shields when performing and begging for money. When selling flowers, the flower girls will be asked to wear their masks and gloves. • Any time students have touched hands with another student, they will be given hand sanitizer to help clean their hands.
• Bottles of hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the hallways and gym for students to use.
• Servant singers will be asked to wash their hands as often as possible, but we will ensure sanitary measures by making them wear gloves.
• All students working in the kitchen with Mr. Crawford will be required to wear masks and gloves at all time. Anyone involved in Kitchen prep or serving will have a mask and gloves. • All student temperatures will be checked when they arrive. If anyone has a fever they will be asked to go home. Any students with any COVID symptoms will be asked to not attend. • To limit contact with the cast, servant singers will not arrive until 6:30 each evening. They will leave as soon as the show is over.
• Royalty students will be doing all the set up for each show. As soon as each show is over they will change out of their costumes and leave for home. Lingering after the show will not be permitted except for Friday night when we take Cast Pictures. As soon as pictures are done, students wilt be asked to go home.
• During the show when servant singers aren't serving, they will be assigned a spot in the hallway, six feet apart from other students. They will be asked to keep their masks on even if they are socially distanced. Mr. Lewis will be keeping track of the servant singers and he will be enforcing the social distancing and mask wearing.
• The after show greeting in the hallway will not be happening to ensure the safety of the students. Parents will not be allowed in the back stage areas after the show. Any parents assigned to help with clean up each night will wear masks and leave as soon as things are done. Most of the cleanup will be done by the culinary students in the kitchen and by the cast members in the gym. • Any parents who help in any way with Feaste of Carols will be asked to sign a school COVID waiver.
• The young princes and princesses will be kept separate from the rest of the cast while backstage. They will be asked to wear their masks if not socially distanced. The high school students assisting them will have their masks on at all times.
• Parts of the script have been removed to ensure social distancing of all guests. • The script has been shortened to help keep the time spent together limited. • The only exceptions to masks being worn will be when students are performing solos or ensembles at the microphone. Also when the kings, queens, lords, and jesters are delivering their lines, in order to hear them clearly, they will need to remove their masks. The face shields cause an echo, but we will work with it. Face shields will be worn at all times during the show. Masks will be on when they are not eating, but they can eat with their face shields on. • Royalty will not be going into the audience for any part of the show. They will stay at the front other than the dances down the middle isle.
• Restrooms will be cleaned after each performance to ensure sanitary measures are in place. Restrooms will also be sprayed before the shows with sanitizing spray.
• All Guests-will be asked to wear their masks at the tables when they are not eating. Ms. Whipple will be reminding guests to keep their masks on while seated. If they don't comply after a warning, they will be asked to leave. The Jesters will make announcements throughout the show to remind guests to cover their faces and the kings can as well to ensure everyone's safety. • The entrance hall has been shortened so guests have no room to congregate. They will enter the building, show their tickets and be taken to their tables. Only one party at a time will be allowed through the door.
• When the show is over, guests will be asked to leave through two exits. The highland side through the East exit, the lowland side through the west exit.
• When entering the building, we will have a supervising parent or teacher who wilt be making sure each guest has a mask and is wearing it when they enter the building. If
they don't have a mask on, we will have some available at the ticket counter for them to use. All guests will be sent an email notification with the mask and social distancing requirements.
• All guests are also notified that they are attending Feaste at their own risk. They know they could get sick if exposed to someone who is not showing symptoms. Everyone is advised and they have made the choice to purchase tickets and attend. They also know that if they are showing symptoms they are asked not to attend and their tickets will be refunded.
Decorating and moving equipment
• All students and parents who help with decorating will be required to wear a mask. • All temperatures will be taken at the door during decorating to ensure no students or parents have fevers.
• During clean up after each show and tear down on Saturday night everyone will be required to wear a mask.
