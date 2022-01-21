The federal government last week announced an all-out, coordinated effort to reduce soaring wildfire risks, including a focus on critical watersheds and endangered forested communities.
The effort would jumpstart the long-stalled effort to thin the C.C. Cragin watershed, on which Rim Country’s future water supply depends.
The effort would also provide a boost for efforts to thin the forests in the White Mountains, where communities like Show Low and Pinetop face a greater fire danger than did Paradise, California — before it burned to the ground, killing 85 people as they fled or tried to ride out the fire.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran joined US Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Sen. Mark Kelly to make the announcement during a tour of Arizona forests.
“As a key player in Arizona’s forest and water management for more than 30 years, I have seen firsthand the struggle the 4FRI (4-Forests Restoration Initiative) has long faced to properly restore our forests. That’s why I was so disappointed to see September’s Phase Two contract failure that jeopardized the health of our forest and the safety of many Arizona families, businesses and communities,” said O’Halleran.
He said members of congress have worked intensively with Vilsack and Moore to craft a new approach.
“I’m confident this new plan will address the concerns of Arizona families, restore the health of our forests, and work to prevent catastrophic wildfires...”
Vilsack said the Forest Service will spend at least $54 million in fiscal 2022 to mechanically thin at least 135,000, high-risk acres in Arizona over the next 10 years.
The original 4FRI plan called for thinning 500,000 acres over 10 years, but that was through logging contracts.
Vilsack said, “The effects of climate change on the nation’s agriculture, natural resources and communities are already a grim reality. Longer, more severe droughts, catastrophic wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and other record-setting natural disasters exacerbated by climate change continue to devastate lives and livelihoods.”
The plan’s national in scope — with California and other states clamoring for more money in the face of the past two catastrophic years.
However, the decade of work on 4FRI could put Arizona near the head of the line for the rush of new money, since the Forest Service has already finished extensive analysis of the areas that need thinning and the plans for restoration.
The new plan calls for a greater reliance on mechanical thinning and prescribed burns to protect key watersheds and create buffer zones around forested communities. In some ways, the new approach looks like a return to the White Mountains Stewardship Contract, where loggers cleared 50,000 acres over the course of a decade, with the help of a roughly $800 per-acre subsidy from the Forest Service to help get rid of the low-value biomass. The contract was never fully funded, but is credited with saving Springerville and Alpine from the Wallow Fire. The Forest Service stopped funding the stewardship project to push 4FRI, which was supposed to thin the forest at no cost to taxpayers.
The new plan also calls for an infusion of infrastructure money to maintain, build and improve bridges and roads. The lack of Forest Service funding to maintain roads was one of the bottlenecks confronting 4FRI contractors.
None of the summaries of the plans included a mention of new approaches to coping with biomass, the low value saplings and wood scraps that stymied the 4FRI planners. Currently, biomass-burning power plants offer only cost-effective way to deal with an estimated 30 to 50 tons of biomass per acre produced by thinning projects. NovoPower in Snowflake is currently the state’s only biomass burning plant, but faces an uncertain future due to the Arizona Corporation Commission’s refusal to require power companies to buy electricity generated by burning biomass.
O’Halleran and Kelly sponsored a bill that set aside an added $3.3 million to reduce wildfire risk, including community wildfire defense grants, mechanical thinning, controlled burns and firefighting resources. That money will help develop the new 10-year plan for the Forest Service.
“There is no question that focusing on the science, data and facts is the best approach to improving how we manager our forests, especially in Arizona,” said Sen. Kelly. “I’m glad that the USDA and Forest Service have made this renewed commitment to work with states, tribes, and localities to prioritize projects that reduce extreme wildfire behavior and protect our water resources.”
Wildfire size and intensity has increased dramatically in the past decade, destroying whole communities and every year killing more people and firefighters. The Forest Service now spends more than $3 billion annually fighting wildfires, but deaths and losses continue to mount.
The Salt River Project put out a release hailing the new approach and the decision to make C.C. Craigin a high-priority project. SRP, Coconino National Forest, Tonto National Forest and the state have approved an agreement to use thinning and prescribed burns to treat the watershed.
The deep, narrow C.C. Craigin Reservoir provides 3,500 acre-feet of water annually to Rim Country and another 12,000 acre-feet to Phoenix, which is pumped into the East Verde River. A high-intensity wildfire on the overgrown watershed could cause catastrophic wildfires, filling the reservoir with mud.
The Tonto National Forest Cooperative Forest Restoration project will also receive a flush of funding. The Forest Service last year concluded that loggers couldn’t make money on the low-value timber that needed thinning in the Tonto National Forest — leaving the protection of Rim Country communities dependent on prescribed burns and taxpayer-funded thinning projects.
The new strategy will also rely more heavily on both managing natural fires and setting prescribed burns – a far cheaper way to thin the forest. However, managed fires can sometimes get out of control. That means forested communities like Payson and Show Low will need to adopt Firewise brush clearing ordinances and fire-adapted building codes to make sure that embers from a nearby fire don’t set the whole town ablaze.
The new strategy takes advantage of millions of dollars included in the recent bipartisan infrastructure package.
The infrastructure package included $61 million for Arizona wildfire prevention in 2022 as well as $3 billion for the 10-year plan nationally.
