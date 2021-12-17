HEBER-OVERGAARD — Willie “Blu” Mitchell was once hailed as benevolent visionary who, as president of an innovative company called Sigma CUTS (C is for College, U for University, T for Trade and S for School, he explained to the Independent in June, 2020) was developing a training facility and home for the homeless for “selected apprentices” located at 1915 Chevlon in Heber-Overgaard.
But on December 3 near Fort Worth, Texas, Mitchell was arrested and now faces six separate federal grand jury criminal indictments filed in the US District Court for the District of Arizona in Phoenix.
The indictments charge him and alleged accomplices with a total of 81 felony crimes including bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy for allegedly scamming federal guaranteed loans for COVID-19 relief funds to the tune of about $8 million from Western State Bank. Mitchell and his co-indictees are presumed by law to be innocent and the information set out below comes largely from federal court records and at this point are mere allegations. Each of the six indictments charge at least one of the crimes mentioned.
The CARES Act
The Coronovirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act of March, 2020 created a program called the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) which made $349 billion in potentially forgivable loans available to small businesses for payroll, job retention, business mortgages and rents, utilities, and other expenses. The loans carried an interest rate of one percent and were “forgivable” if a borrowing business used at least 60% of the loan for payroll and 25% on legitimate non-payroll business expenses. The Small Business Administration (“SBA”) oversaw the process in which banks all over the country participated in the program; if the loans were forgiven, the federal government would pay banks the money the bank loaned. For loans that were not forgiven but not paid back by the borrower, the government would cover the banks’ losses.
The alleged scam involved six companies—U.C.C.A.N!, LLC
In one indictment it is alleged that a company called U.C.C.A.N!, LLC was formed by one Jason Nolte in May 2018. Prosecutors allege that the LLC through “defendants” (Nolte and Mitchell are the only two defendants in that indictment) submitted a PPP loan application to Western State Bank (“Western”) in February, 2021. The LLC, said defendants, had been operating since February 2020, had 84 employees and an average monthly payroll of around $528,000. Based on those representations, and the formulas established by the SBA, Western cut a cashier’s check in the amount of $1,320,000 which was deposited in a Western account allegedly controlled by defendants. From there, $290,000 was wire-transferred to a Chase Bank account controlled by Mitchell, and other transfers went to two Navy Federal Credit Union accounts controlled by Nolte. Between February and June, in various ways, defendants withdrew for their own purposes most if not all of the loan to the LLC, alleges the government.
The indictment also alleges that the two defendants were all of a sudden “employees” of the LLC and around $53,000 was deposited with a “payroll provider” in order to establish a “fictitious payroll.” The payroll served another purpose as well: the alleged perps planned to use payroll records to apply for forgiveness of the loan, because, ostensibly, it was used for payroll, say prosecutors.
In truth, the government alleges that the LLC did not ever have 84 employees, nor a monthly payroll. That was easily established, say prosecutors, because a check of the Arizona Department of Economic Security had no tax or wage reports for the LLC for 2019 or 2020.
Sigma CUTS
Another indictment alleges that Sigma CUTS, incorporated in June 2018 in Arizona, named as president one Erica Padilla, and Mitchell as its statutory agent. Sigma CUTS applied for a PPP loan, said they employed 38 persons and had a monthly payroll of $210,638, but in reality the government alleges that it had no employees or payroll. Nevertheless Martin and Padilla procured a load from Western in the amount of $526,500. Padilla is a defendant in that case.
The proceeds from that loan allegedly went into an account controlled by Mitchell at Mountain America Credit Union, and “some fraudulent proceeds for a separate fraudulent PPP loan” also went into that account. Money from that credit union account was shown to have been transferred to title companies for the purchase of real property on San Tan Blvd. in Queen Creek ($430,906) and a property on “A” Street in Tacoma, Washington ($389,156).
The Lotto Club
A third indictment names Mitchell and a former Phoenix Police officer, Toni Richardson, who has since resigned from that agency in the face of an internal investigation. In that case Richardson was purported to be the owner of an entity called The Lotto Club, “a social club,” incorporated in May 2015. Mitchell was the statutory agent. Prosecutors claim that in February 2021, the “defendants” submitted a PPP application saying that the club had 85 employees and a monthly payroll of $510,635. Prosecutors say that is false. Western cut a check for $1,276,500, some of which was transferred to a payroll provider. In all, prosecutors allege seven transfers to a “payroll provider,” one to Mitchell’s credit union account ($194,577) and another in the form of a $20,000 check for Richardson.
Sigma CUTS Medical Training Academy
Yet another indictment charges Padilla, Mitchell and one Sean Swaringer with 18 counts each. These charges concern an entity incorporated in April 2019 called Sigma CUTS Medical Training Academy, of which Mitchell was the statutory agent. The application for a PPP loan in that case represented that the medical training academy had 110 employees with a monthly payroll of $725,339. Mitchell signed a promissory note (a promise to repay) in the amount of $1,812,600 which went into an account at Comerica, controlled by Mitchell. Disbursements of $200,000 and $160,000 allegedly went into an account controlled by Swaringer and $690,979 went to Security Title for the purchase of real property on Hatcher Road in Phoenix.
Sigma CUTS School of Beauty
A fifth indictment charges Mitchell, Swaringer and one Navarro Whitaker with four crimes each. This time, the applicant of a PPP loan was Sigma Cuts School of Beauty, formed in August, 2017 with Mitchell as president. Whitaker allegedly owned 85% of the school and the application is dated March 16, 2021. The school said it had 89 employees with a monthly payroll of $645,958. Prosecutors say that was false, but the school procured a loan from Western in the amount of $1,614,800. These charges allege that defendants also submitted a fake IRS form (called Form 940) fraudulently claiming that in the past, the school had paid about $7 million to employees. The IRS said the school never filed that form with the IRS.
Proceeds from that loan included disbursements to a US Bank account controlled by Swaringer, ($110,000) to a title company, and to a “fictitious payroll,” which presumably issued “paychecks” to the alleged scammers.
Red Pill Infosec
Finally, there is the allegation involving an LLC called Red Pill Infosec, incorporated in November 2017 by one Darrell Lieteau who was its managing member. Mitchell was Red Pill’s president. Like other PPP applications discussed here, Red Pill said they had 92 employees working in cyber security and having a monthly payroll of $672,800. The indictment stated that at the time, “Red Pill had no employees and no payroll.” Western cut a check for $1,682,000. After the disbursement, Red Pill “for the first time” submitted “employee wage” submission records totaling $142,747. Mitchell and Lieteau were listed as employees but the indictment stated the “None of these employees actually worked for Red Pill.” This indictment also alleges a false IRS Form 940 in the amount of $8,073,607 which claimed that amount as having been paid to its employees. The IRS said that the form was not filed with the IRS.
In short, the six separate indictments, which all include Mitchell, paint a picture of schemers who maybe didn’t have enough worldly business smarts to know that employee wages and taxes must be reported to Arizona’s DES and the glaring absence of any such reports on file there for U.C.C.A.N!, Sigmas CUTS, The Lotto Club, Sigma CUTS Medical Training, Sigma CUTS School of Beauty and Red Pill InfoSec raised flags too red to be ignored. Maybe they also didn’t know that submitting a false IRS form to a government sister agency, the SBA, would be crossed checked. Some of the defendants face decades in federal prison if convicted.
It might be noted that the government has given notice that it intends to make the defendants “forfeit” any ill-gotten gains. The most identifiable are the real property in Washington, and Arizona. There’s no new court date of record yet for any of the cases.
