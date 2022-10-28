A fight between two friends resulted in felony charges against Justin Kelly Meheran, 27, of Show Low, for burglary, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.
Before police could arrest him, Meheran reportedly threatened to kill himself by driving head-on into traffic and was arrested for, among other thing, making terroristic threats, a charge that the County Attorney’s Office declined.
According to police reports obtained by the White Mountain Independent, the case started a little before 7 p.m. on July 18 when a man showed up at the police station to report that Meheran by text, threatened to go to the man’s home, where both men had been drinking earlier, and destroy the man’s property. The man said that while drinking, Meheran “fell asleep” and when he woke up, believed he was missing money and that the other man stole it. The man told police that Meheran was intoxicated, is known to carry knives and that the man was afraid to return to the residence. Police escorted the him back home and searched the area for Meheran, but came up empty-handed.
Police then went to Meheran’s residence and learned that Meheran may be out driving a tan Cadillac sedan. Shortly thereafter, a police sergeant advised by radio that he was on the phone with the suspect who said he was at a Circle K, wouldn’t say which one, and that he was going to drive his vehicle head into traffic. Police located the car near East Owens and SR 260, attempted to make traffic stop, but Meheran sped away along Owens ultimately stopping behind a residence.
One police vehicle boxed in the car, but Meheran locked the car door and refused to exit, said police. Using a shield, and shotgun loaded with bean bags, and a taser, officers converged on foot, used a baton to smash the driver side window and pulled him out. According to police, Meheran still resisted arrest and police deployed the taser to the back, which “as the Taser was completing the five-second cycle” allowed officers to secure Meheran in handcuffs, according to the police report. He was taken to a medical center, and police swore out a warrant to take a blood sample.
After being cleared by medical staff, police say Meheran refused to walk out of the hospital, which resulted in officers carrying him to the door where Meheran said he would start walking on his own. That’s when his mother showed up in a taxi and yelled at him not to talk to the police. According to one officer, the mom attempted to follow the police car containing Meheran, but that officer wrote, “I prevented her from following him by blocking the roadway.”
Meheran was booked into the Navajo County Jail but not before he repeatedly banged his head on the cage, door and back window of the police car. Police said that he also purposely banged his head on a metal desk at the hospital. In the car, Meheran tried to remove the “hobble” restraint, said police and began licking the light in an attempt to electrocute himself. During the drive to Holbrook the transport officer reported that Meheran “screamed profanities at me at the top of his lungs. Justin stated multiple time [sic] that he was going to ‘kill’ (the victim) when he is released from custody.” Once at the jail, Meheran reportedly told a detention officer that “I went to (victim’s home) and broke all his (expletive.)
During the time officers left the victim’s residence the first time and Meheran’s arrest, other officers went back to the victim’s home and found destroyed two TVs, a table, chairs, a bicycle, entertainment center surround sound equipment, a radio/CD player, a hole in drywall in the home, and the breaker box switches all turned off. Some of the destroyed property, the value of which police say exceeds $1,700, was found outside the home.
Meheran has a felony conviction for trafficking in stolen property from June 2017 in Navajo County. For the rampage described herein, Meheran wasn’t formally charged until Oct. 4, probably because the crime lab and not yet analyzed the blood draw and it could be that prosecutors were waiting for that to decide on DUI charges. The results indicated a .052 blood alcohol content, which is below the .08 legal limit. Meheren was not charged with DUI. He is presumed by law to be innocent of the three felony crimes he is charged anew with and his next court date is Nov. 16 before Judge pro tem Jon H. Saline in Navajo County Superior Court.
