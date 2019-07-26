HOLBROOK—In what was supposed to be the final sentencings in the tragic case of murdered Show Low Police Officer Darrin Reed, the matter has been once again postponed.
Reed was killed by a drug dealer, Daniel Erickson, at the Day’s Inn in Show Low in November, 2016. Erickson was later shot dead by police in Pinetop Lakeside. In all, seven persons were charged; four have concluded their cases — three of them are in prison serving sentences ranging from 12 to 35 years.
Months ago, three remaining defendants, Lisa Tuetken, Nanette Roldan and Sariah Gilbreath pleaded guilty to their involvement, or at least the parts that the prosecutors believed they could prove. Tuetken pleaded guilty last August. The reason for the delay in sentencing is the fact that all three signed “testimonial agreements” to rat out the other defendants, if the cases went to trial. Prosecutors waited to see if the other defendant’s testimonies would be needed; they weren’t because the other defendants pleaded guilty and avoided trial.
Once again the courtroom of Navajo County Superior Court Judge Dale Nielsen was packed with law enforcement officers, and Reed’s widow and son were seated in the front row. First up was Nanette Roldan, who pleaded guilty to attempted transportation for sale of meth, and participating in a criminal syndicate. The judge announced the sentencing would begin.
Er, well, there doesn’t appear to have been a pre-sentence report prepared, noted Eduardo Coronado, Roldan’s attorney. A pre-sentence report is a comprehensive look at a defendant’s life, including her role in the case, criminal history, letters from supporters and from victims all prepared by the probation department to help the judge in determining a sentence. The report typically concludes by recommending the penalty. “Did anybody ask for one?” asked Judge Nielson. Prosecutor Lee White said the court had ordered one.
That’s when the judge got off the bench, returned to his chambers to at least try to get from the probation department an oral report; after all, he had all parties and their lawyers present, the victims there, and lots of observers who had taken time out of their day to attend court. The judge returned about 40 minutes later and informed the group that the report would recommend the minimum allowed under the plea agreement of 2 years in prison.
Of course, that was what Coronado would recommend as well, but there was no guarantee the judge would take the recommendation, especially since Prosecutor Lee White had not yet made hers, and she appeared to be the persuasive type.The judge noted that under the rules of court, both parties are entitled to a written report and continued the case until next month.
Another defendant, Lisa Tuetken, whose plea agreement says she has six prior felonies, didn’t have a report either. Tuetken’s attorney forcefully told the judge that her client certainly wanted one, to which Judge Nielsen dryly remarked to counsel that it would have been nice to know that months ago. That case was continued as well.
One defendant did proceed with sentencing. Sariah Gilbreath pleaded to the same charges as Roldan, but signed a “no agreements” plea, meaning that it was up to the judge to decide if she would go to prison for a time range between 2-10 years, or put on probation, which was available under the terms of the agreement. She has no prior felony convictions.
The judge questioned her about her situation. Gilbreath sat next to her lawyer, Dirk LeGate. She said that she “feels very bad about what happened”’ and that she is clean and sober now. She said she has “changed my life.” Gilbreath lives in Tucson, has no job, has two children that do not live with her and pays no child support.
The victims had submitted letters to the judge, and chose not to speak. The judge had read all the letters submitted, he said. As her sentence, she received five years of supervised probation, for which she will be supervised by the Pima County probation department in Tucson, 32 days in jail with credit for time already served, fined $1,830 and other various fees for which she will make payments of $100 per month. If does not successfully complete probation, she goes to prison.
The sentencings for the other two are set for August 7.
